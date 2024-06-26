Miles College Announces Several New Studies Ahead of 2024-25 Academic Year

miles.edu

In preparation for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year, Miles College on Tuesday announced several new initiatives to prepare students for leadership through graduate studies, new degree programs, modernized curricula, and innovative course offerings.

The college has a new program and two minor offerings for fall 2024 and master’s programs in two disciplines planned for the near future.

President Bobbie Knight said the offerings mark a new chapter of growth and innovation. “As President, I, the Provost, the Miles College Board of Trustees, along with the college’s faculty and staff, remain dedicated to continuing our legacy of excellence and providing our students with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed,” said the president.

Part of the process to expand the course offerings was to think about the demands of the market and the career goals of each student, she said. “After researching the jobs for the future, the needed skills, and the interests of our students, we realized there were several areas that we could expand to maximize their education,” Knight added. “Embedding certificates into the coursework is one way that we will prepare our students for the future. Students can attend class, learn from their professors, and acquire a certification–all at the same time.”

Among the undergraduate programs is a new major in interdisciplinary studies, which integrates multiple disciplines to provide a comprehensive, interconnected learning experience, fostering a broad understanding and versatile skill set for students. This will be implemented beginning in the fall.

The minors in sports management and artificial intelligence (AI) will also be implemented the fall semester.

The sports management minor offers an interdisciplinary education in the business, operational, and administrative aspects of the sports industry. This program is particularly beneficial for scholar-athletes who wish to continue their careers in the sports field, even if they do not advance to professional league play. The option to pursue a minor in sports management and immediately apply for a master’s degree in the same field is a significant recruitment and retention tool for the college.

Through the artificial intelligence (AI) minor, students will gain an understanding of what generative AI is and how it works. It will equip students with the knowledge and confidence they need to assist in transforming organizations into innovative, efficient, and sustainable companies of the future.

And for the first time in the school’s history, Miles is planning:

The master of science in management (MSM) with a concentration in sports management that will prepare scholars for managerial roles in the sports industry. This program combines core management curriculum with specialized sports-related coursework, equipping students with the skills needed for leadership positions.

Master of Arts in religious studies. The MA in Religion offers students exposure to theoretical approaches to the study of religion while deepening their knowledge of a specific religious tradition or pursuing in-depth engagement of religion with another related discipline or a professional field.

The introduction of these new programs is a testament to providing relevant, high-quality education that prepares our students for success in their chosen fields, said school officials.

“As I step into my first full term school year as Provost, I couldn’t be more optimistic about the future here at the Home of Southern Beauty,” said Dr. Tonya Perry, Provost. “The students have a desire to be their best selves and came to this college trusting us faculty and staff to aid them in that effort, and we are. Miles College continues to be a leading visionary in the academic space, and we will not slow down anytime soon.”

Perspective students should contact admissions@miles.edu or (205) 929-1656.

