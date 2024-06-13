PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY… FROM ALL OF US

…TO ALL OF THE FATHERS AND FATHER FIGURES!!!

PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS WITH GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**FAREWELL LIVE BAND KARAOKE with DOMINIQUE at the Perfect Note.

**DRAG NIGHT LUBE WRESTLING at the Nick.

**LAMONT LANDERS with KATIE SHECTER at Saturn.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and

discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**THE FOUR ELEMENTS OF JAPANESE GARDEN DESIGN, 9 -10 a.m. in the Japanese Gardens with Friends’ horticulturist JULIA ADAMS at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Learn about plants, rock, water and ornament while surrounded by the beauty of nature in this outdoor class.

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**GWAR at Iron City.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**JENNA McCLELLAND & JOHNNY HAYES at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO ANITA BAKER with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**STEEL CITY MEN’S CHORUS NO FILTER at Saturn.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**OLD SCHOOL VS NEW SCHOOL featuring GUITARIST DENNIS MITCHELL at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS at Iron City.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC vs INDY ELEVEN, 6 p.m. at Protective Stadium.

**CELEBRATING DAD – JAZZ MUSIC on FATHER’S DAY, 6 p.m. with BO BERRY QUARTET featuring Vocalist LORETTA HILL at Jazzi’s On 3rd.

**THE R&B MONEY TOUR featuring TANK with KERI HILSON and CARL THOMAS, 8 p.m. at the BJCC Concert Hall.

**AN EVENING with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**FATHER’S DAY with MELISSA CAMPBELL AND THE LOCKED BAND at the Perfect Note.

**MESSER CHUPS with DISINCENTIVE at Saturn.

**ALLEN STONE AT IRON CITY.

MONDAY…

**YWCA CREW 2024 TEEN ENRICHMENT PROGRAM, through July 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more: FRC@ywcabham.org or 205-949-5550.

**BIRMINGHAM BAND STAND at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food

until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**THE ADMIRAL at The Nick.

**BLAQUE HOUSE at the Nick, HOUSE MUSIC every Wednesday with STEVO BLAQUE at The Nick

**BARONESS at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**MARA NAGRA, PAPER ARMY, PLEASANT VALLEY & PURE ED at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**GLADYS IMPROV COMEDY at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**GWAR at Iron City.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**OVER SEASONS, PEDESTRIAN UNREST, WESLEY WORTHLESS & THE CADAVER DOGS and JUSTIFY THESE SCARS at The Nick.

**GIMME GIMME DISCO – A Dance Celebrating Disco at Saturn.

NEWS TO USE…

THINGS TO DO

…IN JUNE…

**JUNE 28 – GARDENDALE SUMMER JAM FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR is Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St. There will be a wheelchair wash, games, food trucks, water activities and more resources than ever including the Full Life Ahead Foundation, Libby’s Friends, the Regional Autism Network, United Ability, that can positively impact the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families. For more, 205-290-4597.

**JUNE 28, 29 and 30 – BOB MARLEY DAY CELEBRATION – A CARIBBEAN JERK FESTIVAL, Noon – 6 p.m. at Linn Park. For more, 205-834-6938.

FOR BUSINESS OWNERS…

**NEXT WEEKEND – 2024 ENTREPRENUERS & INNOVATORS CONFERENCE – Jerry Mitchell, President/CEO of the Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce (ASBCC) is hosting the 2024 Entrepreneurs & Innovators Conference on June 20 and 21 in Birmingham at the Tuxedo Ballroom in the Ensley Entertainment District, 2002 Avenue D. The conference theme is “Make Your Contacts Count”. There will be speakers including Dr. Philip Appel, James Harris, Dr. Patrick Murphy and Chef GW Chew. The Luncheon Network Power Lunch Guest Speaker is RESHONDA YOUNG, founder of Bank of Jabez. There will be break-out sessions, a breakfast on Friday, an after hour event and more sessions. Registration is open until June 18th. For more and to register, go to www.AlBlackCC.org, OR info@ALBlackCC.org.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…

**JULY 10 – THE QUEENS OF R&B: XSCAPE & SWV at the BJCC.

**JULY 11 – CHRIS BROWN – THE 11:11 TOUR at Legacy Arena.

**SEPTEMBER 28 – MAXWELL: THE SERENADE TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

