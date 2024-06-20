PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**2024 ENTREPRENUERS & INNOVATORS CONFERENCE at the Tuxedo Ballroom in the Ensley Entertainment District, 2002 Avenue D. For more and to register, go to www.AlBlackCC.org, OR info@ALBlackCC.org.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**MARA NAGRA, PAPER ARMY, PLEASANT VALLEY & PURE ED at the Nick.

**X5 NEW FACE SHOWCASE hosted by DAVID LYNAM and CASIO KID at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**GLADYS IMPROV COMEDY at Saturn.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and

discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**OVER SEASONS, PEDESTRIAN UNREST, WESLEY WORTHLESS & THE CADAVER DOGS and JUSTIFY THESE SCARS at The Nick.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**THE REUNION! DJ ILLANOIZ, DJ SIR SHLOTHY, MC KANO & Special Guests at The Nick.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**SATURN’S COUNTRY KARAOKE at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**THE R&B MONEY TOUR featuring TANK with KERI HILSON and CARL THOMAS, 8 p.m. at the BJCC Concert Hall.

**EVERY 4th SUNDAY Free Show with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**ERA’S BRUNCH (TAYLOR’S VERSION) at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**YWCA CREW 2024 TEEN ENRICHMENT PROGRAM, through July 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more: FRC@ywcabham.org or 205-949-5550.

**BIRMINGHAM BAND STAND at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORYSLAM: GUTS at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food

until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**ASHTYN BARBAREE at The Nick.

**BLAQUE HOUSE at The Nick, House Music EVERY WEDNESDAY with DJ STEVO BLAQUE.

**NICOTINE DOLLS with JARED BENJAMIN at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**JOMBI with GOOD DIEHL & TERRY OHMS at the Nick.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**THE GUCCI MEN COMEDY SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**LADIES SOIRAVE at The Nick.

**INAYAH, one of R&B’s most fearless storytellers is at Saturn.

THINGS TO DO …IN JUNE…

**ADVENTURES IN AVIATION – The Southern Museum of Flight (SMF) with Alabama’s Summer Adventure is hosting a learning program for K-3rd grade students in the Birmingham City schools. Each day students will receive one hour of Reading and Math lessons that will be targeted to each student’s specific needs. Student will learn STEAM concepts through fundamental properties of aerodynamics and physics. In addition, student will build relationships with the Birmingham, Homewood and Pinson libraries with programs during the camp and a Mobile library for the Museum. The Adventures in Aviation camp will be from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. from June 18-25, July 9th -12th, 16th – 19th and 23rd -26th at the Southern Museum of Flight. Students will receive a camp t-shirt, a backpack and supplies with lunch and snacks daily. The Free Family Summer “Adventures in Aviation’ Program is free and open to the public. There will be fun family programs 2-3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday on June 18th-July 25th. There will be drone soccer, magic, art projects, cool science experiments and more. The free program will also include free admission to the Museum from 2-4 p.m. For camp application and more, www.southernmuseumofflight.org, and info@southernmuseumofflight.org. OR you can contact Melissa Morgan at 205-833-8226.

**JUNE 28 – GARDENDALE SUMMER JAM FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR is Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St. There will be a wheelchair wash, games, food trucks, water activities and more resources than ever including the Full Life Ahead Foundation, Libby’s Friends, the Regional Autism Network, United Ability, that can positively impact the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families. For more, 205-290-4597.

**JUNE 28, 29 and 30 – BOB MARLEY DAY CELEBRATION – A CARIBBEAN JERK FESTIVAL, Noon – 6 p.m. at Linn Park. For more, 205-834-6938.

FOR BUSINESS OWNERS…

**APPLY FOR THE JEFFERSON COUNTY MICRO BUSINESS ACCELERATOR PROGRAM – The Jefferson County Micro Business Accelerator was launched recently by the Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) in an innovative initiative designed to propel small businesses towards growth and long-term-success. The program is set to revolutionize the trajectory of micro businesses across Jefferson County and is made available through the collaboration of local Chambers of Commerce and Economic Developments organizations. Application opens on June 3 with a closing date of July 26. Applicants must be active members of a local Chamber of Commerce, been in business for at least 36 months and employ 10 or fewer individuals. Apply at CARANow.Org.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…

**JULY 10 – THE QUEENS OF R&B: XSCAPE & SWV at the BJCC.

**JULY 11 – CHRIS BROWN – THE 11:11 TOUR at Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

