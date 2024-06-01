Birmingham’s Phillips Academy Attains A+ College Ready School of Excellence

bhamcityschools.org The A+ Education Partnership has awarded J.H. Phillips Academy with its School of Excellence award for its participation in the A+ College Ready program for 2023-24.

A+ College Ready Schools of Excellence have met or exceeded their academic goals for the given school year. Middle schools are measured based on individual performance on the PSAT 8/9 exam.

The 2024 cohort of 8th grade students’ average PSAT 8/9 baseline score was 792 when they took the exam as 7th graders. A+ College Ready set a growth goal of 852 for this group of students for spring of 2024. This group of students’ average score was 874 when they took the final exam this April.

Phillips Academy will be recognized as a School of Excellence at the Summer Leadership Institute to be held at the Bryant Conference Center on June 10 and 11, 2024.

Along with the recognition, each teacher at Phillips who has a letter of agreement for the 2023-24 school year, as well as the school’s A+ Coordinator, Korri Cunningham, will receive a $500 stipend. In addition, individual students who increased their PSAT 8/9 score by 60 or more points from the baseline to the final exam will be sent a $50 gift card this fall.

