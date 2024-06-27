Should People of Color Wear Sunscreen When Outside?

Being aware of daily scorching temperatures is important especially since the summer season officially began last week on June 20. With soaring temperatures and uncomfortable conditions, it is crucial that you prepare yourselves. Preparation is the key when outside enjoying the summer sun.

Last week we reviewed the different types of Ultraviolet Radiation Rays (UVR), possible dangerous effects and how one should protect themselves. This article will be an extension of the original conversation, but with a twist. This week we will discuss the impact UVR has or doesn’t have on the skin of people with melanin (color).

In most cases, UVR reacts with a chemical in the skin called melanin. This is the first defense against the sun. Melanin absorbs the dangerous UV rays that can do serious skin damage. But melanin CAN NOT absorb all the UVR, and some people do not have much melanin in their skin. The three major harmful effects of too much UVR exposure are:

• Sunburn: a sunburn occurs when the amount of UVR exceeds the protection that the skin’s melanin can provide resulting in skin damage that causes pain, redness and blistering.

• Photoaging: premature aging by excessive sun exposure which causes the skin to become thick and leathery over time resulting in early freckling, wrinkling, loss of collagen and widening of small blood vessels in the skin. Liver spots may occur in later years.

• Skin cancer: millions of people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.S. annually. Skin cancer becomes more common as people get older. Skin damage actually happens at an early age, so start protecting ones skin at childhood. Sun cancer can be preventable.

Studies have revealed that a large portion of the Hispanic and African American population in the United States regularly DO NOT wear sunscreen or take steps to protect themselves from the sun. However, no matter one’s skin tone, ALL skin tones are susceptible to sunburn, photoaging, skin cancer, and other health issues as a result of too much sun exposure. These other health issues may include cataracts and other eye problems.

Skin color is determined by the amount of melanin in the skin, melanin can only provide a natural sun protection factor (SPF) of up to 13. This does allow dark-skinned individuals some intrinsic protection. Yet this added degree of protection against UVR for dark-skinned people provides a minimal protective benefit against photodamage and photoaging. Most importantly, high levels of melanin in the skin DO NOT replace the need for sunscreen.

Minority populations are often diagnosed with more advanced stage disease and are more likely to experience fewer positive outcomes. Squamous Cell Carcinoma is the most common skin cancer in patients with dark skin. Therefore, being proactive in Keeping an Eye on Safety relative to sun protection is essential.

