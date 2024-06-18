What to Know About Parking, Shuttles, Security and More for MLB at Rickwood Field 

What to Know About Parking, Shuttles, Security and More for MLB at...

The City of Birmingham and Major League Baseball have released details about the MLB at Rickwood Field game coming up Thursday, June 20.

Details about offsite parking, shuttle service, security, ballpark policies, and information about accessibility are below.

OFFSITE PARKING & FAN SHUTTLE SERVICE

Parking at Rickwood Field will be prohibited. The surrounding streets will be closed and attendees will not be allowed to park on city streets. Fans attending the MiLB and MLB games are encouraged to utilize the free shuttle service from Legion Field. Parking at Legion Field is free of charge with proof of a purchased game ticket. Make sure to download your game ticket prior to entering the Legion Field parking lot. You will be required to show your ticket prior to boarding the shuttle. The ride time from Legion to Rickwood Field is roughly 5-minutes. The shuttle service will begin prior to gates opening on game days and will run throughout the event. ADA vehicles will be available to those who require them.

Legion Field parking lots will open one hour prior to public gates opening at Rickwood Field.

June 18 – Parking lots open at 2 p.m. CT

June 19 – Parking lots open at 3 p.m. CT

June 20 – Parking lots open at 2 p.m. CT

Upon arrival at Rickwood Field, as fans are walking toward the entry gate, we ask everyone to remain respectful of residents and their homes. Shuttles will return to Legion Field following the end of the game and post-game festivities.

DIRECTIONS to LEGION FIELD

Message boards will be posted on I-65 and I-20 to help direct fans toward Legion Field.

From East:

From I-65 take the exit for 6th Ave N and head west on 6th Ave N.

Turn right onto 9th Street North

Bear left on 7th Ave N

Continue onto Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

Turn left into the parking lot

From West:

From Arkadelphia Rd./ Princeton Pkwy.

Turn left onto 8th Ave W.

Continue on 8th Ave. W and turn right into the parking lot

RICKWOOD FIELD INFORMATION

Rickwood Field

1137 2nd Ave W

Birmingham, AL 35204

SECURITY & BALLPARK POLICIES

In order to expedite your entry into the Rickwood Field events, please be aware that the following measures will be implemented. Major League Baseball reserves the right at any time to adjust entry policies at their sole discretion without any prior notice. Further, items will not be permitted to remain unattended in transportation vehicles.

Prohibited Items:

Aerosol cans (i.e., hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)

Animals (except certified service animals or service animals in training)

Banners or signs larger than 16″x16″ or containing commercial, political, offensive, or obscene messages

Baseball bats

Beach balls or other inflatables

Drugs or other illegal substances/paraphernalia (including medical marijuana)

Firearms or other weapons (i.e., knives, brass knuckles, etc.)

Fireworks

Glass bottles

Hard sided coolers

Laptops (exceptions for official working personnel)

Laser devices or pointers

Noisemaking devices (i.e., air horns, cowbells, etc.)

Selfie sticks

Skateboards and rollerblades

Smokeless/chewing tobacco

Obscene, indecent or offensive clothing

Outside beverages (except clear, factory sealed water 20 oz. or smaller, soft-sided single juice or milk containers (one per person) or ADA required liquids in a sealed container)

Professional commercial-grade camera equipment

Toy guns or knives (including water guns)

Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones)

Bag Policy:

Clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ are permitted.

Purses/clutches no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are permitted.

All other bags are prohibited at Rickwood Field, with the exception of Medical and Diaper bags (must be no larger than 16″x16″x8″).

All bags are subject to search.

IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

ACCESSIBILITY

Major League Baseball is committed to identifying, removing, and preventing barriers to accessibility and inclusion at all jewel events. Accessible amenities and resources that will be available at Rickwood Field include an accessible shuttle service from Legion Field, a dedicated accessible gate entry, increased accessible seating, the Sensory Activation Vehicle mobile sensory room and sensory bags, accessible restrooms, and a mobility assistance team.

For more information and details, visit the MLB at Rickwood Field website on MLB.com.

