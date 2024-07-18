Adding Protection to Your Pool to Help Keep Everyone Safe

As we continue to discuss water safety this month, it’s important for homeowners to have the necessary tools to keep pools fun and most importantly safe. Last week we reviewed the safest colors of swimwear to wear so it can be easily recognized in water to help prevent drowning. This week the water safety focus will be on additional property protections to help prevent swimming pool drownings. The informational source comes from the National Drowning Prevention Alliance.

Gates and Latches

All gates to residential and public swimming pools or spa areas should be self-closing and self-latching with a locking device. Gates should open away from the pool and should never be propped open. Gates must also be double-checked to confirm that the latching mechanism is securely fastened. For safety reasons the latch release should be out of the reach of children, at least 54 inches from the ground. If a locking latch is used it should be kept locked when the pool is not in use. Be sure to store the key out of children’s reach and make sure all adults know where it is kept and understand the importance of keeping it out of the hands of children. This cautionary protection should be emphasized to any teen living or visiting the home. Use professionals when making any lock or latch adjustments or repairs

Fence Climbing Prevention

Children can be very ingenious when it comes to getting something they want. Children of all ages can be very clever. Even toddlers will use chairs, tables, storage bins, or anything else that they can find and use as a ladder to get over the fence. These types of items, along with others, should be kept at least 4 feet away from the pool area and secured in place. It is equally important to make sure that the children and/or animals are not able to dig soil loose from the pool fence.

Fence Maintenance

It’s important to routinely check the entire perimeter of the pool fence and gate for compromises and/or damage, such as loose or broken fence slats, that could lead to a breach. Adjust the hinges or spring if the gate is not self-closing properly. Shift in soil can cause the latches to misalign or not close.

House Doors

All doors providing direct access from the house to the swimming pool should be equipped with a self-closing, self-latching device with a release mechanism placed no lower than 54 inches above the floor. Self-closing devices are available for use on sliding glass doors but will require more frequent maintenance to keep the track clean and the closing mechanism in proper working condition. This frequent safety check is well worth your loved one’s safety.

Pool ownership and water safety precautionary measures should always be aligned when Keeping an Eye on Safety for family, friends and guests.

