Area Nonprofit Works to Protect Birmingham Children from Violence

This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com/CBS42 joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here.

Kings Kids Outreach, a nonprofit created to help Jefferson County and Birmingham youth, started with just two people.

In 2012, Eric Jones, who often volunteered with youth throughout the city , got a call from a Bush Hills Academy counselor saying a student needed help.

Jones had lunch with the student and talked about school, family and goals. With just a weekly chat, Jones said the student made strides academically and personally.

Eric and Terria Jones then created Kings Kids Outreach to provide area youth with mentorship, tutoring, school supplies, counseling and summer programs. The nonprofit helps improve academic outcomes, reduce absenteeism and protect children from violence. The Joneses say change can come from something as simple as offering a child a listening ear and a space to be themselves.

“A lot of kids feel like they are not being heard. If we sit back and listen to what a child is saying, they will tell you what’s going on with them…Sometimes kids just need a voice and someone to talk to,” Jones said.

Advocates say simply giving children an outlet can help to decrease violence among youth.

These services are more important than ever to protect youth from the growing violence throughout the city.

Birmingham homicides have increased compared to this time last year. The youngest was 13-year-old Aston Starkey, who died of malnutrition and neglect.

The other six children, Markell Sanders, 15; Jonathan O’Dell Thomas Jr., 18; Jaylin Lee Jenkins, 16; Jaquavius James Weston, 18; Cornelia Rose Lathan, 15; and Prentice Lovell Little, 15, were killed by guns.

Earlier this month, a 5-year-old child was killed in a triple homicide.

“We take these kids and we watch over them, let them know they are special, they have an outlet. Kids feel like they’re not heard. And so when you can give them as much individualized attention as possible from people who really care, it is so important,” Terria Jones said.

What is Kings Kids Outreach

Kings Kids Outreach provides more than 2,000 children with services and resources they need to not only to thrive in school but also to grow into happy and healthy adults.

“My wife and I just wanted to bring resources to the kids and their families,” Jones said.

The nonprofit’s service area includes Midfield Elementary, Erwin Middle School, Fultondale High School, Rutledge Middle School and the Cooper Green Housing Community.

Jones said students’ math and reading proficiency is improving and absenteeism is decreasing.

From the 2021-22 to 2022-23 academic year, chronic absenteeism decreased from 26.2% to 12.7% among participating students, according to Jones. At one point in the school year, the city estimated that 25% of students were chronically absent.

“The reason why you have so many kids that might be getting in trouble or not showing up to class is because they’re not motivated to want to do better because they’ve never been exposed to anything else besides what their neighborhood has to offer. We expose kids to different opportunities that they otherwise might not get a chance to get exposed to,” Jones said.

Throughout the year, the Joneses host events for the students, such as the Kicks, Bow Ties and Pearls event, where students participate in a conference to learn about career options from industry professionals.

The Joneses invite business owners, college recruiters and trade specialists to talk to the students about the importance of setting goals. They also take the students on college tours.

For the parents, the Joneses invite therapists to talk about the signs of depression, anxiety and low self esteem among children.

“We do personal development classes where we talk about character, self awareness, self pride, personal development…We come in and we just give the kids another perspective on life,” Jones said.

The Joneses said that to reach more students, they will need more volunteers that are willing to work with children during the school day.

Terria Jones leads a summer program at Midfield Elementary School and Rutledge Middle School.

The students hug and high five Jones as they bounce into the room. They find their seats and listen attentively as Jones leads a lesson on the importance of rest and self care.

Jones takes the time to listen to every child every time they have something to say.

“What we have realized is that a lot of our kids bring a lot of home life with them to school and it affects them tremendously. A lot of them are not absent because they want to be. A lot of the time it is out of their control. Our job is to create an atmosphere while they’re here that promotes ways they can change what is in their control,” Terria Jones said.

The students end every session with a pledge. They stand tall, and shout as loud as they can: I can be great. I will be great. I must be great. I am great.

“One of the principals from Erwin would tell us that when we do our sessions with them, he can hear them talk in the hallway, talking about their goals, what they want to do when they grow up…we add value to their lives,” Jones said.

“They are coming to school more, they are learning more, their grades are definitely going up, their attitudes are better. Teachers expect more from them.”

Alaina Bookman’s role at AL.com and the Beyond the Violence collaborative is supported by Report for America and individual contributions. Support her work today.

