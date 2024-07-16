Birmingham Provides Self-Care Tips During Mental Health Awareness Fair

By Keisa Sharpe | For The Birmingham Times

Take care of yourself. That was one clear and important message during the City of Birmingham’s third annual Mental Health Awareness Day last Friday, in partnership with Nurture of Alabama, a Birmingham-based non-profit organization that provides support and counseling services.

Crystal Mullen Johnson, a licensed clinical social worker and founder of Nurture, said it’s crucial for people to recognize the state of their mental health which is needed to lead productive lives.

“Suffering in silence can be impactful,” she said. “It can greatly impact stress, and stress can cause physical issues … because the two are married. We want people to be self-aware in our community of their mental health challenges and I think this event provides an outlet.”

The day marked an important opportunity to have a conversation around challenges in the African American community, she added. “Ultimately, it’s important for our community to thrive, and it’s important for us to recognize [mental health] impairments if they are present,” said Mullen Johnson.

Dr. Hernando Carter, of ArchWell Health located at 3209 Ensley 5 Points West Avenue, offered straightforward advice. “There is an important intersection between your physical and mental health.”

“If you exercise for 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week, you can lower your blood pressure and increase your chances of weight loss.” Carter added, “Did you also know, that same amount of exercise can help your mental health? Chemically and hormonally, you’re releasing hormones in your body that reduce stress?”

Representatives from nearly 50 organizations were present to share resources, information, community outreach, and awareness events with hundreds of attendees throughout the day.

Mental health professionals were on site providing depression screenings and free consultations. There were chair massages available, and fitness and yoga sessions on site.

Jamella Stroud, of Sacred Soma Yoga and Therapy, a Somatic Yoga Therapist, was in attendance to help people understand how stress and trauma impact them on a physical level.

Stroud, who demonstrated a breathing exercise, said the African American community has typically shied away from talking about the negative impact of mental health challenges and taking meaningful action.

“It’s mostly been, ‘pray about your problem. Or take it to God. And we haven’t understood the impact of having someone – an actual human – to talk to about our experiences,” she said.

Stroud is also founder of the Exhale to Excel yoga program for students, helping them work through stress and trauma with yoga.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin stopped by midday to address the crowd saying it demonstrates city leaders are not only “open and vulnerable to having conversations (around mental health) but are also (open to) providing resources and letting folks know that they have a safe space to go.”

For more information on Nurture of Alabama, visit https://www.nurturebham.com/

