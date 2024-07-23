Who Are Some Members of the Alabama Delegation Who Endorsed Kamala Harris as Nominee for President?

Who Are Some Members of the Alabama Delegation Who Endorsed Kamala Harris...

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Alabama delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday night unanimously endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for president.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell, chair of the Alabama delegation, said in a press release the delegates were all in for Harris. “We are immensely grateful to President Biden for his transformative leadership, and we look forward to continuing his legacy of accomplishment under Vice President Kamala Harris,” Sewell said.

Biden on Sunday announced he would not run for a second term. Harris will face former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Alabama has 52 delegates, plus four alternates, to the DNC which will be held Aug. 19 to 22 in Chicago.

Here’s a look at some in the Alabama delegation who will serve in operational roles. Each individual is named, followed by their titles and positions in the delegation.

Randall Woodfin, Mayor, City of Birmingham/Party Leaders and Elected Officials, or PLEO

Steven Reed, Mayor City of Montgomery/PLEO

Merika Coleman, State Senator, Pleasant Grove/PLEO

Adline Clarke, Alabama House of Representatives, 97th district/PLEO

Doug Jones, former U.S. Senator/PLEO

Don Siegelman, former Alabama Governor/PLEO

Juandalynn Givan, Alabama House of Representatives, 60th district/PLEO

Marilyn Lands, Alabama House of Representatives, District 10/At-Large

Earl Hilliard Jr., City of Birmingham/At-Large

Jamie Lowe, Chair, Lee County Democratic Executive Committee (Delegate Captain)/At-Large

Abina Billups, Deputy to the President, Talladega College/At-Large

Bobbie Knight, President, Miles College/At-Large

Shomari Figures, Candidate, U.S. House Alabama District 2/At-Large

Shelia Smoot, Executive Board State Democratic Executive Committee/At-Large

Donna Foster, ADC Chair, Tuscaloosa/At-Large

Mark Pettway, Sheriff, Jefferson County/At-Large

Vanessa Pettway, Jefferson County/At-Large

Joe L. Reed, Chair, Alabama Democratic Conference/Minority Chair Alabama Democratic Party/At-Large

Tereshia Huffman, Chair, Birmingham Water Works Board/Alternate

James Spearman, former executive director of the Alabama Democratic Party/Alternate

Amerika Blair, former chair of the Montgomery Education Foundation/Alternate

Earl Hilliard Sr., former U.S. Congressman/Alternate

Doug Turner, Senior Fellow, Center for American Progress/Platform Committee

Jarralynne Agee, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Miles College/Platform Committee

Courtney French, Birmingham lawyer, entrepreneur/Rules Committee

Tyna Davis, Manager Education Police and Professional Practice, Alabama Education Association/Rules Committee

William Parker, former Birmingham City Council President/Credentials Committee

Marisol Urena, Human Resources Supervisor, Florence-Muscle Shoals/Credentials Committee

