Who Are Some Members of the Alabama Delegation Who Endorsed Kamala Harris as Nominee for President?

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times
Alabama delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday night unanimously endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for president.
Congresswoman Terri Sewell, chair of the Alabama delegation, said in a press release the delegates were all in for Harris. “We are immensely grateful to President Biden for his transformative leadership, and we look forward to continuing his legacy of accomplishment under Vice President Kamala Harris,” Sewell said.
Biden on Sunday announced he would not run for a second term. Harris will face former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, in the Nov. 5 general election.
Alabama has 52 delegates, plus four alternates, to the DNC which will be held Aug. 19 to 22 in Chicago.
Here’s a look at some in the Alabama delegation who will serve in operational roles. Each individual is named, followed by their titles and positions in the delegation.
- Randall Woodfin, Mayor, City of Birmingham/Party Leaders and Elected Officials, or PLEO
- Steven Reed, Mayor City of Montgomery/PLEO
- Merika Coleman, State Senator, Pleasant Grove/PLEO
- Adline Clarke, Alabama House of Representatives, 97th district/PLEO
- Doug Jones, former U.S. Senator/PLEO
- Don Siegelman, former Alabama Governor/PLEO
- Juandalynn Givan, Alabama House of Representatives, 60th district/PLEO
- Marilyn Lands, Alabama House of Representatives, District 10/At-Large
- Earl Hilliard Jr., City of Birmingham/At-Large
- Jamie Lowe, Chair, Lee County Democratic Executive Committee (Delegate Captain)/At-Large
- Abina Billups, Deputy to the President, Talladega College/At-Large
- Bobbie Knight, President, Miles College/At-Large
- Shomari Figures, Candidate, U.S. House Alabama District 2/At-Large
- Shelia Smoot, Executive Board State Democratic Executive Committee/At-Large
- Donna Foster, ADC Chair, Tuscaloosa/At-Large
- Mark Pettway, Sheriff, Jefferson County/At-Large
- Vanessa Pettway, Jefferson County/At-Large
- Joe L. Reed, Chair, Alabama Democratic Conference/Minority Chair Alabama Democratic Party/At-Large
- Tereshia Huffman, Chair, Birmingham Water Works Board/Alternate
- James Spearman, former executive director of the Alabama Democratic Party/Alternate
- Amerika Blair, former chair of the Montgomery Education Foundation/Alternate
- Earl Hilliard Sr., former U.S. Congressman/Alternate
- Doug Turner, Senior Fellow, Center for American Progress/Platform Committee
- Jarralynne Agee, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Miles College/Platform Committee
- Courtney French, Birmingham lawyer, entrepreneur/Rules Committee
- Tyna Davis, Manager Education Police and Professional Practice, Alabama Education Association/Rules Committee
- William Parker, former Birmingham City Council President/Credentials Committee
- Marisol Urena, Human Resources Supervisor, Florence-Muscle Shoals/Credentials Committee