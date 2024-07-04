PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**MR. ACTION AND THE PSYCHOACTIVE ATTRACTION at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…



**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**OXMOOR at The Nick.

**POP PLANET: CHARLI XCX RAVE at Saturn.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…



**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**NOLAN’S FLIGHT 80s METAL NIGHT at The Nick.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**TONEDEF NU-METAL KARAOKE with TRISTEN KLAVENGA at the Saturn.

SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**BENJAMIN ARMSTRONG at The Nick.

**DJ STUSSY BIRTHDAY ALBUM LAUNCH PARTY, 6- 10 p.m. at East Village Arts on First Avenue So.

MONDAY…



**BIRMINGHAM BAND STAND at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…



**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**ELIAS HENDRICKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art, 5-7 p.m. for Music at the Museum.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**TWINSPAN, CADENCE AND PHEROMONIA at The Nick.

**BLAQUE HOUSE at The Nick, House Music EVERY WEDNESDAY with DJ Steve BLAQUE at The Nick.

**ADAM MEASEL’S MUSIC TRIVIA at Saturn.

**QUEENS OF R&B at BJCC.

NEXT THURSDAY…



**CHRIS BROWN – THE 11:11 TOUR at Legacy Arena.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**MICHELANGELO SKERO, D-RAY, WHAT IT DO?, LIL PINK & FOF at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**PEDRO THE LION at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…



**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**CLAY CONNOR at The Nick.

**ANDREA REALLY 360° RAVE at Saturn.

NEWS TO USE…



**ORGANIZATIONS WORK TO EXPAND HIGH QUALITY INTERNET ACROSS BIRMINGHAM – Woodlawn United, Prosper and Ignite Alabama are collaborating to ensure every resident in the city has access to high-quality internet. The initiative stems from last year’s Juneteenth event – Bridging the Great Divide to bridge the digital divide within the communities. After review this year, the divide was broader than just one area. There is a critical need for economic and social freedom that reliable Internet access can provide. A collaboration with Microsoft and Open Broadband to enhance connectivity across Birmingham was supported by Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales and Birmingham Councilman J.T. Moore, District Four. The high-quality access is needed for students, telehealth services, small businesses and entrepreneurs, job seekers and social connection.

THINGS TO DO…



AROUND THE STATE…

**TODAY – SAND MOUNTAIN POTATO FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. in Henager, Ala. celebrates the Fourth of July kicking the day off with an exciting parade. Activities throughout the day include a cornhole tournament, an antique car and tractor show and games for the whole family at Henagar Park… FREE.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



**TODAY – JULY 4th CONCERT, at Legion Field featuring MOSE STOVALL, CHUBB ROCK and DANA DANE starting at 5 p.m. with food trucks, voter registration/Census education. FREE ENTRY. Bring your lawn chairs for FREE Family Fun.

**TODAY – A picnic celebrating the 4th of July with the Southeastern Outings, 6:30 p.m. at Bartow Arena Park. Take your chairs, blankets, picnic supplies and meet to enjoy it all. Call 205-631-4680 for more.

**TODAY – 4th of July Band Concert followed by City of Birmingham Fireworks, 7 p.m. at Bartow Arena Park. The UAB Summer Band auditioned and was selected to be musicians in the concert band.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**SATURDAY – TANABATA FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. – Noon is a Japanese festival celebrating the alignment of two stars normally separated by the Milky Way. FREE and Open to the public.

**TUESDAY – THE EVOLUTION OF STONE HOLLOW

**JULY AND AUGUST – Enjoy the artwork of WILLIAM DARBY on display in the gallery outside the Library.

AROUND TOWN…



**TASTY TUESDAYS – ALUMNI S2N JULY LINEUP at Platinum of Birmingham on

TUESDAY- Woodlawn, July 16 – Huffman, July 23 – West End, July 25 – Jess Lanier and July 30 – McAdory.

**JULY 13 – MAGIC CITY RISING STARS – Birmingham’s talent event of the year at the Boutwell Auditorium.

A LITTLE HISTORY – SPORTS IN HISTORY…BASEBALL… AND AROUND THE WORLD…

**ALABAMA GREATS IN BASEBALL – A little history …SATCHEL PAIGE, one of the greatest that started playing in the Negro Leagues was born July 7, 1906 in Mobile, Alabama.

SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS FRANCE… The World is Watching Paris and so is Birmingham…

**JULY 26 – AUGUST 11 – PARIS 2024 SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES will make history and become the biggest event ever organized in France. Paris will be the center of the world. Opening Ceremony is July 26 and happening along the Seine River with boats carrying the athletes along famous landmarks and climaxing with the Eiffel Tower. The boats will travel nearly four miles in front of an estimated half million spectators mostly in free-to-watch areas which is about 10 times the normal Opening Ceremony. Closing Ceremony is August 11 with final medals. Paris is the second city to host the Olympics for the third time after London. The GAMES will mark the 100th Anniversary of the last time Paris hosted, back in 1924. Paris is 6 hours ahead of New York City, so primetime events will take place in the afternoon in the U.S. Look for STEPHEN CURRY-Basketball who could make his Olympic debut in Paris. Most locations are in Paris including the Roland Garros, the Champ de Mars, the Palace of Versailles, Stade de France, but the Surfing venue will be in Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia that is about 9,800 miles from Paris.

FOR SPORTS LOVERS…AND MORE…



**HOOP FEST 3 ON 3 SHERIFF MARK PETTWAY’S COMMUNITY TOUR, next Saturday, July 13 at City Walk, 4 – 8 p.m. Teams should be 18-35 years of age/men and women. The winning team at each tournament will win $2,000. One team cannot win more than one tournament. For more, go to jeffcohoopfest.com.

**SHOES & BREWS CORNHOLE TOURNEY by the Firehouse Ministries, Saturday, 1- 5 p.m. at Ghost Train Brewing on First Avenue South is hosting its 7th Annual event of fun with a little competition to raise money for the Firehouse Shelter and refill the shoe closet. There will be food trucks, raffle prizes and a silent auction with great items.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…



**JULY 11 -23 – JOURNEY TO ECUADOR AND THE ISLANDS OF THE GALAPAGOS – Join President CHRIS PFEFFERKORN on a classic journey to the Galapagos as he explores and experiences Ecuador and the Islands of the Galapagos. For more information, email blang@birminghamzoo.com.

**SEPTEMBER 13 – ZOO GALA SAFARI SOIREE – A black-tie event that is a Safari Soiree for an unforgettable evening filled with elegance, entertainment, exceptional cuisine and majestic animals. SAVE THE DATE!

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**SUMMER AT THE SIXTH, now through July 26, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for Rising K – 6th grades with field trips, film gardening, dance, sports, business, fitness, friends and more. For more, go to: www.sixthavebaptist.com/childrensministries.

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).



AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!



**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…



**SEPTEMBER 28 – MAXWELL: THE SERENADE TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 5 – THE REUNION TOUR 2024 with KIRK FRANKLIN, YOLANDA ADAMS, FRED HAMMOND, MARVIN SAPP & THE CLARK SISTERS with special guest KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 13 – 85 SOUTH: BIG BUSINESS COMEDY TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

