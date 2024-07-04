Danielle Ridgeway On Ways to Help Her Clients Stay Accountable

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

As the owner of an accounting and business advisory firm, Danielle Ridgeway wants to make sure her clients keep their assets covered.

The chief accountant founded her business, Covering Your Assets, LLC, six years ago.

The name, she said, is twofold. “[We’re] providing the pathway for accounting and business advisory. Our mentality is always covering yourself, covering your bases, and that led me to the name because we wanted whoever walks through our door to make sure they are covered.”

The agency serves small businesses, nonprofits, and small municipalities in the Birmingham Metro area.

The includes a range of services from a startup entrepreneur to a legacy business that needs a revamp of its policies and procedures or to implement some new software. “No matter what stage of business they’re in, they can walk through the door, and we can assess them, if it’s something we don’t do, we partner with other resources,” she said.

“Leap Of Faith”

Ridgeway didn’t know what the future would hold with the business especially when she decided to pursue her career during the height of a global pandemic in 2020. but for Ridgeway it was the perfect time.

“I started it six years ago and I’ve been full time since the pandemic. It’s definitely a leap of faith,” she said.

Success comes because “I like the clients that we serve,” Ridgeway said. “We work with nonprofits. Being able to execute their mission, there’s a sense of giving back and reward with the people that we work with. Every day is different and that’s what I like about it. I like to partner with the community. “

With over 15 years of business experience in accounting, auditing, and tax in the industries of higher education, before branching out on her own, Ridgeway was an auditor and her time as such set the foundation for her business and its name.

BSC

“I was always in sales or business. I did Mary Kay in college (Birmingham Southern College). I was always in some sort of side hustle or in business for myself. I did taxes for my friends and family in college. I always had a business acumen. I knew I would be doing something; I just didn’t necessarily know what it was.”

As a graduate of BSC she was “bittersweet” about the school’s closing on May 31.

“I attended the closing ceremony … Goodbyes are never easy especially when what you’re saying goodbye to has played a pivotal role in your life,” she said.

Her parents met at Birmingham Southern met in 1980. “My mom worked at BSC when she met my dad while he was attending here. I am still processing the fact that my college has closed. It holds such a special place in my heart and my family’s heart. My dad graduated from here, my aunt graduated from here, and I graduated from here.”

Preserving Spirit

Born in Birmingham, Ridgeway grew up between Huntsville and Roanoke, Alabama.

“My mom was an accountant, so I guess it was always ingrained in me just seeing her work. I started taking accounting classes in Hanley High School in Roanoke and I tried to do something else. I tried journalism because I wanted to be a news anchor, but I didn’t want to write. I just wanted to be in front of the camera. So, I just went back to accounting.

She graduated from high school in 2002 and graduated BSC in 2006 with a degree in accounting.

Ridgeway said she’s had to persevere. “I have an autoimmune condition called Myasthenia Gravis. It affects neuromuscular functions. I’ve had challenges with that over the years. While I’m in a stable now and have been over the last 7 or 8 years, there was a period where I could not work.”

She didn’t find out about the condition until 2011, she said

“While I thought it was a setback or a deterrent, it really defined or created a path that was workable for me in terms of redefining work- life balance, really listening to my body, and advocating for myself. “

Ridgeway lives in Birmingham and said some of her favorite activities include,” any new things on the town. I’m always looking for new restaurants and things to try. I love the concert scenes.”

She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and serves as treasurer of the UAB Minority and Health Disparities Research Young Professionals Board.

Ridgeway was named to the Birmingham Business Journal’s 40 under 40 for 2024 and Entrepreneur of the Year by the City of Birmingham Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity Ridgeway. The back-to-back awards were an honor, she said. “And this is the year that I turn 40, so it’s a huge milestone. I don’t know that I’ve even fully processed it. It feels very surreal. When you think people aren’t looking and watching, they are.”

For more visit coveringyourassets.net or call 205-948-5082

