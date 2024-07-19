U.S. News & World Report: UAB Hospital Claims No. 1 Ranking as Best in Alabama; Birmingham Metro

UAB Hospital was once again named the best hospital in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024-2025 Best Hospital rankings, released last week. University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital also claims the No. 1 ranking as the best hospital in the Birmingham metro area.

“UAB Hospital’s recognition as the best hospital in both Birmingham and Alabama by U.S. News and World Report underscores the exceptional expertise of its physicians and care teams within UAB Medicine,” said Dawn Bulgarella, CEO of UAB Health System. “The quality of care provided here is unmatched, and the inclusion of numerous specialties and procedures in this year’s rankings reaffirms our commitment to excellence and innovative therapies.”

Seven adult specialties are ranked among the best in the nation, including rheumatology at No. 10 and obstetrics and gynecology at No. 18. Other ranked specialties are ear, nose and throat at No. 23; cancer at No. 40; neurology/neurosurgery at No. 42; ; geriatrics at No. 45; and cardiology/heart surgery at No. 50.

Six specialties — cancer, pulmonology/lung surgery, diabetes/endocrinology, urology, orthopedics and gastroenterology/GI surgery — were classified as high-performing, the highest classification.

U.S. News rates hospitals in adult procedures/conditions. UAB Hospital was rated as high-performing in 15 areas: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, gynecologic cancer surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR.

UAB Medicine continues to expand its presence throughout the state to improve access to health care for Alabamians, and in 2023 welcomed nearly 2 million visitors.