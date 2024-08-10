Alabama A&M Plants ‘Birmingham SkySign’ Atop 17-Story Building in the Magic City

Alabama A&M

The Birmingham skyline just got a little more maroon. The Alabama A&M University brand is now on display on the largest billboard in the state. Located above the Two North 20th Building in Birmingham’s Downtown, the 179-by-25-foot sign amplifies the AAMU message in the heart of Alabama.

Atop the 17-story building at Morris Avenue, AAMM-themed billboards can be seen on both sides of the board dubbed the “Birmingham SkySign” with sightlines from major highways viewed by over 370,000 passersby per month.

“This placement is one-of-many activations we’re using to continue to grow brand recognition and affinity here in Alabama and beyond,” said Asst. Vice President Aaron Thompson. “The SkySign represents a huge opportunity to plant our brand flag in a city that is incredibly important to Alabama A&M. Out-of-home advertising opportunities also represent a point of pride for students, alumni and friends of AAMU.”

Alabama A&M was recognized early this year for advertising and marketing success, as the University has launched a 360 national campaign to increase visibility, engagement, and choice for the state’s largest HBCU (Historically Black College or University). The AAMU brand is currently activated in 10 major U.S. markets including Chicago, Washington, DC, Detroit, and Atlanta.

“Our University is on a historic growth trajectory,” said Vice President for Marketing, Communications, and Advancement Jamal Ali. “Record enrollment, booming alumni engagement, and a growing campus are all signs of the bold new future coming into focus on The Hill. As we approach the celebration of 150 years, our work is all about building an AAMU we can all be proud of for years to come. As the billboard says: ‘start here, go anywhere’.”