James Mokaya Omweri Put Family And Faith First; Now He’s a UAB Ph.D. Grad

For James Mokaya Omweri, attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been a steppingstone in the future he is building for his family.

Born in Kenya, Omweri is a Ph.D. student set to graduate today with a doctoral degree in chemistry from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Family First

The second oldest sibling in a family of five, the now 37-year-old Omweri navigated his childhood and teenage years as a provider for his family.

“Me and my sister would do manual jobs within our village town to earn money and food for our family,” Omweri said. “I knew that this wasn’t the ceiling for me, though. Something in me told me ‘James, you can do it, keep going.’”

When Omweri went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in science education in Kenya through a government sponsorship, he was the first in his family to receive postsecondary education.

“I trained as a high school teacher and got employed by the Kenyan government to teach high school physics and chemistry, and I taught for seven years,” Omweri said.

After meeting his wife and having two kids, Omweri desired to continue his education for the betterment of his family.

Unable to receive a scholarship in Kenya, Omweri set his sights on the United States. Omweri moved to Ohio in 2017 after receiving a scholarship to study for his master’s degree in chemistry.

Seeking a warmer environment to pursue a Ph.D. and to raise his family in, Omweri found UAB and applied to the Department of Chemistry.

Changes and Challenges

Omweri enrolled in UAB for the fall of 2020 as a doctoral student. Omweri faced not only the challenges of being a Ph.D. student but navigating the pandemic as well.

“Not being from America, there are so many things you have to learn and get used to that go beyond the realm of just being a student,” Omweri said. “Technology is not as advanced and as accessible in Kenya, so it was challenging starting my Ph.D. program trying to learn new material and meet new people without being face to face.”

In addition to adapting to the nuances of COVID life, Omweri worked as a teaching assistant. But while working through his program, Omweri would focus on his “why.”

“From the community to the infrastructure and the instrumentation, there is a place for you at UAB,” Omweri said. Learn more about finding your place at UAB here.

“My daughter would ask me all the time how much longer I would spend reading, and it was those moments that would remind me why I was studying in the first place,” Omweri said. “I wanted to be an example of encouragement for them one day as they have been thus far for me.”

To Be a Blazer

Despite the challenges of balancing being a father, learning rigorous material, doing research and adapting to new ways of life, Omweri expressed the admiration and respect he has for his mentors and professors.

Omweri joined the lab of Suzanne Lapi, Ph.D., whom he accredits largely with his success in radiochemistry.

“If it had not been for Dr. Lapi, I wouldn’t be here today celebrating this milestone,” Omweri said. “The professors at UAB take an intent interest in making sure you succeed, and I am forever grateful for the preparation I have received and the patience that has been shown.”

Omweri says the past four years at UAB have been amazing, and looking back he appreciates the growth and opportunities UAB has provided him.

“I feel more knowledgeable and valuable,” Omweri said. “Staying focused, remembering where I come from and thinking on what God has done for me has helped get me through the challenges.”

Under Dr. Lapi’s lab, Omweri has been able to write and publish multiple research papers.

“UAB was able to match my drive and present me with opportunities that I would never have dreamed of as little boy in Kenya,” Omweri said.

After three industry offers for postgraduation opportunities, Omweri has accepted a position as a full-time radiochemist. He says UAB is the perfect place for anyone looking to expand the horizon of their future.

“I recommend to anyone interested in pursuing more education to not allow your background to deter you from chasing your goals,” Omweri said. “From the community to the infrastructure and the instrumentation, there is a place for you at UAB.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

