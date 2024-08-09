August 8, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

Ticket Seller Part Time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Ticket Seller Part Time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/8/2024

CityWalk Ambassador Part time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) CityWalk Ambassador Part Time for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/8/2024

LEGAL

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

Homewood Middle School Chiller Replacement at Homewood Middle School for the State of

Alabama and the City of Homewood, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC, 3332 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, Birmingham, AL 35209, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT08/8/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Renovations to C-Wing and Band Storage Building at Pelham High School at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the (City) of Pelham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT08/8/2024

FINAL PY 2023 (JULY 1, 2023-JUNE 30, 2024)

ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY

30 DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, the City of Birmingham’s (“the City’s) Community Development Department is hereby publishing its Program Year (PY) 2024-2025 (July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025) Action Plan One Year Use of Funds Submission for citizen comments for a period of at least Thirty (30) calendar days from the date of this publication. The summary is published in order to afford affected citizens an opportunity to examine the contents and to submit comments relating thereto.

All activities’ proposed allocations will be proportionally increased or decreased from the estimated funding levels to match actual allocation amounts.

Copies of the City’s Final PY 2024-2025 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds are available for review in the City’s Community Development Department, 710 North 20th Street, Room 1000, Birmingham, Alabama from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays and is posted on the City website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development.

All interested parties who desire to submit written comments regarding the City’s development of its Final PY 2024-2025 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds submission may do so by mail addressing them to Dr. Meghan V. Thomas, Director; Community Development Department; 710 North 20th Street, 10th Floor City Hall; Birmingham, Alabama 35203 or by email at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov. Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or a draft copy of the report) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Action Plan Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

ALL WRITTEN COMMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE CITY’S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT AT THE REFERENCED ADDRESS NO LATER THAN AUGUST 4, 2024, BY 4:00 P.M. TO BE CONSIDERED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CITY’S FINAL PY 2024 ACTION PLAN ONE-YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUBMISSION.

RECOMMENDED ACTION PLAN BUDGET July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025 PY 2024 Community Development Block Grant $ 5,760,968.00 PY 2024 Anticipated Program Income: $ 50,000.00 CDBG Total: $ 5,810,968.00 PY 2024 HOME Grant: $ 1,122,100.00 PY 2024 Anticipated HOME Program Income: $ 100,000.00 HOME Total: $ 1,222,100.00 PY 2024 Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG): $ 518,372.00 PY 2024 HOPWA Grant: $ 1,788,325.00 TOTAL $ 9,339,765.00 PROJECT: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) PLANNING & ADMINISTRATION Administrative Funds (20% cap) $ 1,122,193.60 One Roof $ 40,000.00 PROJECT: REPAYMENTS OF SECTION 108 LOAN Section 108 Loan Principal $ 60,000.00 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Rev Birmingham $ 120,000.00 Urban Impact $ 220,000.00 Small Business Loan $ 250,000.00 Roebuck Revitalization YMCA $ 500,000.00 Façade Improvement Program $ 210,000.00 HOUSING REHABILITATION Program Cost $ 890,000.00 Single-Family Rehabilitation Program $ 1,000,000.00 Christian Service Mission $ 170,000.00 House Proud $ 100,000.00 Power UP $ 47,129.20 Disability Rights and Resources $ 200,000.00 Acquisition $ 10,000.00 PUBLIC SERVICES (15% cap) Homeless Programs: Men Cooperative Downtown Ministries $ 55,300.00 Women First Light, Inc. $ 60,000.00 Pathways/Day Center $ 50,000.00 Pathways Stepping- Stones/Overnight Shelter $ 30,000.00 YWCA $ 50,000.00 Changed Lives Christian Center $ 25,000.00 Supportive Services: Bridge Ministries $ 16,000.00 Jimmie Hale Mission $ 56,500.00 Other Public Services: Employment and Housing Assistance Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center $ 25,000.00 Birmingham Urban League $ 50,000.00 Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama $ 45,000.00 Help 2 Others Foundation $ 29,142.00 Jefferson State Community College $ 35,000.00 Legal Services of Alabama $ 90,000.00 Food for Our Journey $ 25,600.00 Be Kind Birmingham $ 2,278.85 Children/Youth Development/Senior Citizens Childcare Resources, Inc. $ 20,000.00 Children’s Village, Inc. $ 55,000.00 Girls Inc. $ 35,000.00 Pathway’s Early Learning Center $ 15,000.00 Positive Maturity, Inc.-East Lake $ 27,000.00 Rose Garden Adult Day Services, Inc. $ 25,000.00 PUBLIC FACILITIES & INFRASTRUCTURE Broadband $ 10,000.00 Public Facilities & Infrastructure $ 39,824.35 HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (HOME) ADMINISTRATION- 10% $ 122,210.00 CHDO ACTIVITIES- 15% $ 183,315.00 Down Payment Assistance $ 500,000.00 Home Buyer/ Rental $ 416,575.00 PROJECT: EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT PROGRAM (ESG) Street Outreach Essential Services & Maintenance Operation Emergency Shelter Cooperative Downtown Ministries, Inc. $ 60,000.00 Pathways/Day Center $ 60,000.00 One Roof-Street Outreach $ 20,000.00 Pathways Stepping -Stones/Overnight Shelter $ 40,000.00 Pathways Early Learning Center $ 25,000.000 Pathways Warming Station $ 20,000.00 Family Connection $ 85,494.10 AIDS AL Way Station $ 30,000.00 First Light, Inc. $ 55,000.000 HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION Bridge Ministries $ 50,000.00 RAPID RE-HOUSING YWCA RR FVC & IHH $ 34,000.00 ADMINISTRATION (7.5%): $ 38,877.90 PROJECT: HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES FOR PERSONS WITH AIDS (HOPWA) AIDS ALABAMA, INC. Rental Assistance/TBRA $ 410,000.00 Rental Assistance/STRMU $ 70,000.00 Supportive Services $ 538,598.00 Operating Costs $ 520,894.50 Resource Identification $ 70,000.00 Sponsor Administration (7%) $ 125,182.75 ADMINISTRATION (Grantee) (3%) $ 53,649.75 GRAND TOTAL $ 9,765,934.00

BT08/8/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Alabama

Barlow Barbara A., Plaintiff

v.

Barlow Harry, Defendant.

Case No.: DR-2023-000707.00

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon review by the Court, the Plantiff shall be allowed to serve the Defendant by

Publication pursuant to Rule 4.3 (b) of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure.

Harry Barlow whose whereabouts are unknown, is required by June 27, 2024, to

answer the Petition for Divorce and or other relief requested of Barbara A. Barlow, or

thereafter, default judgment may be rendered against Harry Barlow in case

DR-2023-707, Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Dome this 17th day of April, 2024.

/s/ Monica L. Arrington Circuit Judge

BT08/8/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for:

Corner High School Cooling Tower Coil Replacement Bid #22-24 at Corner High School for the State of

Alabama and Jefferson County, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify: Comfort Systems USA Midsouth, 3100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North, Birmingham, AL 35233, Contractor.

Comfort Systems USA

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT08/8/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

VEHICLE STORAGE FACILITY

Project Address:

3385 Happy Hollow Lane

Fultondale, AL 35068

Scope of Work: The project is for the design of a pre-engineered metal building with metal roof and wall panels and construction of the building based on the bid documents provided. The project also includes all associated site and MEP/FP work indicated in the bid documents. The building is approximately 12,000 SF and provides storage of vehicles for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The project will be constructed in a single phase.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on July 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CDT at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Center Classroom Building, 3490 Happy Hollow Lane, Fultondale, AL 35068.

Sealed proposals from the General Contractors will be received by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Center Classroom Building, 3490 Happy Hollow Lane, Fultondale, 35068 until 2:00 p.m. CDT on August 15, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

No Bids will be accepted after 2:00 pm CDT on August 15, 2024. This requirement will not be waived. The official time will be determined by the Architect, or his designated representative.

A cashier’s check or Bid Bond payable to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the proposal but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bid. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Project Manual will be open to public inspection beginning July 22, 2024, at the offices of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; CMH Architects, Inc.; Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA); Dodge Data and Analytics; and ConstructConnect. Bidders must call the Owner and Architect’s office at least 24 hours in advance to arrange a time to review the documents. These documents cannot be removed from the Owner’s or Architect’s office, nor will any copies of these documents be provided to bidders.

Bid Documents must be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $150.00 per set. Said deposit will be refunded to unsuccessful bidders if the bid drawings and specs are returned to the Architect, complete and in good condition, within 10 calendar days of the bid date. Following purchase of the initial set, Bidder will be provided with PDFs of the Bid Documents for reproduction of additional sets at Bidder’s discretion and cost.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205, which was signed into law May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue, which will handle the administration of the certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax form included in the specification behind the proposal form. Failure for the Contractor to complete and include this form with their proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

The general contractor awarded the project shall be responsible for paying all Project Permit Fees.

All bidders must submit three (3) copies of their bids on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The successful bidder must provide evidence of enrollment in the E-Verify program per The Alabama Immigration Law (also referred to as “Act 2011-535” and codified in state law as Title 31, Chapter 13 of the Code of Alabama 1975) and amended by Act No. 2012-491 (2012) before awarding of contract. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Performance time: The project is a single-phase project and is to be substantially complete within 250 calendar days from Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages apply to this project per the Supplementary Conditions.

Awarding Authority:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

2200 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd

Birmingham, AL 35203

Architect:

CMH Architects, Inc.

1800 International Park Drive, Suite 300

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

Tel. (205) 969-2696

Fax. (205) 969-3930

BT08/8/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 48-24 “ARC Flash Study Analysis and Repair”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 8/20/2024, for ARC Flash Study, Analysis and Repair. A public opening and a virtual Bid opening will be held 8/21/2024 at 10:00 a.m. at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Suite 830, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

The Jefferson County Commission Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor for ARC Flash Studies and Analysis for 14 locations within Jefferson County to study, provide analysis and repair of the power systems.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A Performance Bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

attention Harriett Bell.

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 am (CST) at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Suite 830, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT08/8/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Community College System at Southern Union State Community College, Center for Integrated Manufacturing Class Room 227, 301 Lake Condy Rd. Opelika, AL 36801 until 2:00 p.m. CST Tuesday, August 20, 2024, for Southern Union State Community College, Hangar Training Facility – Auburn University Airport at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Community College System in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Williams Blackstock Architects at 2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233 starting on July 23, 2024. Digital documents will be available for examination at Alabama Graphics Digital Plan Room. (https://www.algraphicsplanroom.com/)

Bid Documents may be obtained from Alabama Graphics upon deposit of $150 per set made payable to Williams Blackstock Architects and held at Alabama Graphics. The deposit will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm CST at Southern Union State Community College, Center for Integrated Manufacturing Class Room 227, 301 Lake Condy Rd. Opelika, AL 36801. A walkthrough of the site will be conducted at the end of the meeting. The pre-bid conference is not mandatory but encouraged.

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

Kyle R. Franklin, Jr.

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: (205) 252-9811

kyle@wba-architects.com

Owner:

Southern Union State Community College

Ben Jordan

301 Lake Condy Rd.

Opelika, AL 36801

Phone: (256) 395-2211

BT08/8/2024

Request For Qualifications (RFQ)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for civil engineering services associated with the Runway Intersection Drainage Improvements project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received by August 31st, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time. Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/about-bhm/doing-business-at-bhm/ or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal conference will be held on August 15th, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. local time via Zoom.

BT08/8/2024

To: Terry Lee Rayer II, the putative father of A.J.M., a minor, whose whereabouts are unknown; and to any other person claiming to be the legal father or putative father of A.J.M., a minor.

Please take notice that Petitioner Hunter Preston Floyd has filed with this Court a Petition for Step-Parent Adoption to adopt A.J.M., a boy born to Jessica Nicole Mentzer on November 9, 2020 in Alabaster, Shelby County, Alabama. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceedings to contest or support the Petition for Step-Parent Adoption.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days from the last day this Notice of Adoption Proceedings is published with the attorney for said Petitioner, whose name and address is Rebbca Lee, 71A Town Center Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806, and with the Chief Clerk of Limestone County Probate Court at 100 South Clinton Street, Suite D, Athens, AL 35611. If you fail to respond within said thirty (30) days, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and as a waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

BT08/1/2024

Legal Notice

In accordance with section 39-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that

Lower Alabama Heating Cooling and Refrigeration, LLC has completed

Fire Stations (14) Owner-Furnished HVAC Equipment Installation 2221

For the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement

of said contract

Lower Alabama Heating Cooling and Refrigeration, LLC

95 Massey Street

Chatom, Alabama 36518

BT08/8/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed Bids for construction of the Paul B. Krebs Water Treatment Plant – Sodium Hypochlorite Conversion will be received at the office of The Water Works and Sewer Board of Anniston, Alabama, (Owner), 931 Noble Street, Suite 100, Anniston, AL 36201, until 10 a.m., local time, on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Any Bids received after the specified time will not be considered.

Bids will then be publicly opened and read.

The Project contemplated consists of:

1. Installation of new polyethylene hypochlorite tanks and corresponding instrumentation and sensors.

2. Installation of a new steel canopy over the hypochlorite tanks along with lighting system.

3. Construction of a new concrete slab and equipment pads for the new hypochlorite tanks.

4. Demolition of an existing chlorine scrubber, concrete slab, and masonry screen wall surrounding the scrubber.

5. Installation of a new chemical fill panel.

6. Installation of a new emergency shower and eye wash station including required plumbing modifications.

7. Installation of new chemical feed pumps, piping, instrumentation, and chemical injection vault.

8. Relocation of existing generator, including reconnection to the existing power system.

9. Relocation and reconnection of the existing gas line and meter entering the water treatment plant.

The Work will be substantially completed within 270 days and completed in all respects within 300 calendar days from the date when the Contract Times commence to run.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Engineer’s office, Jacobs, 1 Perimeter Park South, Suite 315 N, Birmingham, Alabama 35243. Electronic Bidding Documents may be viewed and downloaded by registering with QuestCDN online at www.questcdn.com. To view and download digital documents for this project at QuestCDN.com, login or sign up for a free membership within the website’s Bidders Tab. Navigate to the digital bidding documents by inputting the Quest Project No. 9240269 on the Project Search page. The digital bidding documents can be viewed for free or downloaded for a non-refundable charge of $22. Any addenda will be posted digitally on the project’s website via QuestCDN.com. It is the responsibility of the Bidder to print hard copies of the sets. No partial sets, individual pages, or drawing sheets will be provided.

Each Bid must be submitted on the prescribed Bid Form and accompanied by Bid security as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the additional bond(s) and insurance prescribed in the Bidding Documents.

The Owner will only accept Proposals from contractors duly licensed by the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors as required by applicable Alabama law, including without limitation Ala. Code § 34-8-1, et seq., Bidders’ Alabama General Contractor License Number shall appear on the outside of the envelope containing such bid prior to opening.

For information concerning the proposed Work, contact Dustin Harris, Jacobs, 205-960-3788.

Attendance at a prebid conference will be a mandatory requirement of submitting a Bid for this Project. The mandatory prebid meeting will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the office of the Owner (931 Noble Street, Suite 100, Anniston, AL). The meeting will be followed by a visit to the site.

Owner’s right is reserved to reject all Bids or any Bid not conforming to the intent and purpose of the Bidding Documents.

In compliance with the BEASON-HAMMON ALABAMA TAXPAYER AND CITIZEN ACT, the successful bidder will be required to submit proof of Immigration Compliance as the law applies. The following language is required by § 31- 13-9 (k) Code of Alabama 1975 to be placed in all contracts covered by the Act: “By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.”

The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Anniston, Alabama

Clif Osborne

Project Manager

BT08/8/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

______________________________________________________________________________

SARDIS ROAD REINFORCEMENT

Project Number(s): P.04209

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

__________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main reinforcement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, September 5, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to, the installation of approximately 8,730’ of 12” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 120’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 510’ of 16” HDPE pipe (carrier pipe) at creek crossing; 3 water services; and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Sardis Road, located in unincorporated Jefferson County, Alabama.

This project is supported, in whole or in part, by Federal Award #SLFRP 1176, awarded to Jefferson County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, August 22, 2024, in the Meter Department Conference Room, 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference via conference call. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and acknowledge compliance with Section 00200a ARPA Federal Award Terms and Conditions. The compliance acknowledgement must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must read and acknowledge compliance with Section 00200b ARPA Civil Rights Certification Requirements. The compliance acknowledgement must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must read and acknowledge compliance with Section 00200c ARPA Lobbying Certification / Disclosure. The compliance acknowledgement must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding EEO Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding AIS Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid [Section 00200g and Section 00200h].

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

BT08/8/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Playground for Fayetteville Elementary School at Talladega County for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Talladega, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT08/8/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473, has completed the Contract for the Renovation of WP2 GME Wellness Center Renovation at 1813 6th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Williams Blackstock Architects, Architect.

BT08/8/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473, has completed the Contract for the Renovation of North Pavilion 6th Floor Heart and Vascular Center Labs 5 & 7 Equipment Replacement and Renovation at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect.

BT08/8/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Playground for Stemley Road Elementary School at Talladega County for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Talladega, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT08/8/2024

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) for the Operation and Maintenance Service Agreement of the Baggage Handling System (BHS) and Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. A Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting followed by a non-mandatory site visit is scheduled for Friday August 19, at 2 pm Central Time. All interested should RSVP to Ed Seoane at eseoane@flybhm.com no later than 2:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2024. Meeting will be held in Meeting Room A, Lower Terminal Lobby (south end near Entry Door 4L) Note Single use Parking Deck validations will be provided to attendees at the meeting.

BT08/8/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to collocate antenna on a 43-ft replacement light pole located at 502 20th St S in Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL 35233 (33° 30′ 28.930″ North, 86° 48′ 5.551″ West). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to J. Wood, Terracon, 2105 Newpoint Place, Suite 600, Lawrenceville, GA 30043; 770-623-0755; jkwood@terracon.com. Terracon Reference No.: 49247574.

BT08/8/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: August 1, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County 2121 Building Architectural Design for Interior Renovations

PROJECT LOCATION: 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, AL 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: August 28, 2024, 2:00pm

This project consists of design and construction of various floors at the Jefferson County 2121 Building. The overall project is for remodeling of selected floors. The full design scope includes the development and preparation of programming and conceptual plans, space designs, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction and warranty phase administration for private and open office space, meeting rooms, and support space. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of interior architecture spaces and replacement with new interior architectural design and new finishes, new systems design (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, fire alarm, technology, and telecommunications), and office systems furnishings design and specification.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and the coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations; and applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if so requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide four complete copies of your submission documentation for the Project to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format with project and firm identification on cover stock.

Please include the following items in your packet and identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firms understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, date that person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project, include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, and size, and current client contact information. It is imperative that the technology consultant have previous experience in recording, storing and retrieving job applicant screening and testing data.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. Is your firm a “Disadvantaged Business Enterprise”; Minority, women or disabled veteran-owned enterprise? Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statements of Qualification shall be directed to Trisha Hill, Committee Chair at email address trisha.hill@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Ms. Hill may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT08/8/2024

Bid Proposal for Various Goods and Services

Notice is hereby given by the City of Talladega that Sealed Bids will be accepted on or before 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 22, 2024, at the City of Talladega, located at 255 South Street West, Talladega, AL 35160, for the goods and services listed below. Bids will be opened and read in the Council Chambers of City Hall on the above-referenced date and time. Information Packets may be obtained by emailing requests to talladegabids@talladega.com. Contact Andrea Garrett with any questions at 256-362-8186 ext. 1078 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Aviation Jet Fuel

Fleet Maintenance

Ground Maintenance- Water Facilities

HVAC Maintenance

Oak Hill Cemetery

Nusiance Overgrown Lots

Personal Protective Equipment – Fire Fighter Equipment

Petroleum

Stone Products

Water Treatment Chemicals

Water Construction Supplies

Work Uniforms

BT08/8/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-902403

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TARVARUS BROOKS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 17, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

North 50 feet of Lot 19, Block 28, according to the Survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Addition Number 4 as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2018022809 as follows: N 50 FT OF LOT 19 BLK 28 BHAMRLTY COS ADD NO 4

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-24-4-023-010.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 11, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/8/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-902181

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RONALD W. JACKSON; A.K. WATFORD HOUSTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 30, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 110.0 feet of Lot 12, in Block 28, according to the Survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Addition No. 4, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2017074287 as follows: W 110FT OF LOT 12 BLK 28 BHAM RLTY COS 4TH ADD NO 4

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-24-4-023-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 20, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/8/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-902391

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HEARTWOOD 88 LLC; CECILE SCOTT BYRD; SHELIA W. BROWN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

North 150 feet of Lot 21, according to the Survey of Anderton Addition as recorded in Map Book 17, Page 8, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2017074293 as follows: N 150 FT LOT 21 ANDERTON ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-08-1-034-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 11, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/8/2024

NOTICE OF OPEN SEASON FOR RECEIPT OF PROGRAM YEAR 2025-2026 APPLICATIONS FOR GRANTS FROM THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM AND THE EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (HOMELESS) PROGRAM FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA AND INFORMATION REGARDING HOME PROGRAM ACTIVITIES

Please be advised that the Jefferson County Office of Community Services will receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications from municipalities, non-profit organizations, and citizens groups located in Jefferson County, Alabama outside the cities of Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton. Information pertaining to proposal content is available upon request from the Jefferson County Office of Community Services; 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Suite A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203. Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) applications are received from approved local non-profit providers of homeless assistance in Jefferson County. All CDBG applications and ESG applications must be received (in hand) in the Office of Community Services by 5:00 PM on January 31, 2025.

Applications for housing rehabilitation for homeowners will be due by 5:00 PM on February 28, 2025. Applications submitted for previous years but not funded must be resubmitted to be considered.

In accordance with Jefferson County’s Citizen Participation Plan and HUD’s regulatory requirement waivers, a series of virtual public hearings will be held and to encourage submission of qualified applications, all applicants must attend one of the following virtual meetings:

Day Date Time

Thursday 08/29/2024 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday 09/24/2024 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/24/2024 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 11/19/2024 10:00 a.m.

Those wishing to attend must pre-register with the Department of Community Services no later than 12:00 noon the day before the event via email: mappp@jccal.org or voicemail, 205-325-5761, extension 1931. Individuals must provide their name, organization, address, telephone number, and email.

Those needing to attend in person can attend the August 29, 2024, or November 19, 2024, meeting at the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-420.

Information will also be provided regarding proposed activities funded under the HOME Program, affordable housing opportunities, housing counseling and Fair Housing. Jefferson County is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and for those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodation should call 205-325-5761 in advance for assistance. The Jefferson County Office of Community Services is located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North, Suite A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT08/8/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE JEFFERSON COUNTY CONSORTIUM

PROPOSED 2024-25 ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN

REGARDING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS IS AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW AND PUBLIC COMMENT.

Regarding the proposed 2024-2025 One-Year Action Plan, Jefferson County held a Technical Advisory Committee meeting for community partners at 10:00 AM on July 11, 2024, in Room A-430, followed by a public hearing on July 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM in Room 200 of the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35204.

AVAILABILITY OF THE PROPOSED ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN

Copies of proposed One-Year Action Plan may also be reviewed online at (Community Development (Plans and Policies) – Jefferson County, Alabama), or by calling 205-325-5761. Copies will also be provided to the 34 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hoover, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson.

Community Development (Plans and Policies) – Jefferson County, Alabama The Official Website of Jefferson County, Alabama

Comments must be submitted prior to 5:00 p.m. on August 12, 2024. Written comments must be submitted to the following:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attn: Annual Action Plan Comments

BT08/8/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager,

Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time,

Friday, August 28, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HOSPITAL – HSROC BRACHYTHERAPY RENOVATION

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H245010

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of renovation of a 665 square foot SF imaging room which will serve UAB’s Brachytherapy patients. The scope of work includes, but is not limited to, new partitions, ceilings, finishes, concrete patching, plumbing, fire sprinkler, fire alarm, HVAC, electrical work, and equipment installation coordination. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $400,000 and $500,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 28, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about

August 30, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Stacy Williams

205-870-1876

stacyw@bparchitects.com

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 17, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeffry Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

October 17, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Friday, September 27, 2024 at 10:00 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference

BT08/8/2024

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) for quarterly inspection of CCTV, Access, and Control Systems at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. The goal of this procurement effort is to enter a contract with the best-valued Contractor to perform the annual inspections. A Pre-Bid meeting followed by a non-mandatory site visit is scheduled for August 21, at 2 pm Central Time. All interested should RSVP to Ed Seoane at eseoane@flybhm.com no later than 2:00 PM on August 20, 2024. Meeting will be held in Meeting Room A, Lower Terminal Lobby (south end near Entry Door 4L) Note Single use Parking Deck validations will be provided to attendees at the meeting.

BT08/8/2024

