August 1, 2024

Employment

Utility Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Utility Coordinator; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/1/2024

Talent Acquisition and Development Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Talent Acquisition and Development Manager; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/1/2024

Ticket Seller Part Time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Ticket Seller Part Time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/1/2024

University of Montevallo

Groundskeeper

Counselor (part-time)

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT08/1/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-902025

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TIMOTHY ABNER; CHRISTOPHER B. ANDERTON; ESTATE OF MATTIE HARRIS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 20, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The North forty feet of Lots 7 & 8, Block 16, in P. Rising’s Survey, called Compton, as recorded in Volume 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 201512300122429 as follows: N 40 FT LOTS 7&8 BLK 16 COMPTON RISING

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-04-2-023-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 5, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/1/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

Homewood Middle School Chiller Replacement at Homewood Middle School for the State of

Alabama and the City of Homewood, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC, 3332 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, Birmingham, AL 35209, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT08/1/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #44-24” HVAC WATER TREATMENT SERVICES”

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM (CST) p.m. on August 14, 2024. The bid opening for ITB #44-24 “HVAC WATER TREATMENT SERVICES” will be held on August 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST) and a mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on August 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST).

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission’s Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for HVAC water treatment services for the operation of boilers, cooling towers, condensers and associated circulation systems in Jefferson County buildings.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention: Joy McDowell.

Both the mandatory pre-bid conference and the bid opening will be held at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 in the Jefferson County Main Courthouse and virtually through Microsoft TEAMS.

BT08/1/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #49-24” BOILER INSPECTIONS AND MRO SERVICES”

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM (CST) p.m. on August 26, 2024. The bid opening for ITB #49-24 “Boiler Inspections And MRO Services” will be held on August 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST) and an optional pre-bid conference will be held on August 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM (CST).

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission’s Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for boiler inspections and MRO Services to perform inspections, testing and miscellaneous repair for boilers in Jefferson County buildings.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention: Joy McDowell.

Both the optional pre-bid conference and the bid opening will be held at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 in the Jefferson County Main Courthouse and virtually through Microsoft TEAMS.

BT08/1/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Renovations to C-Wing and Band Storage Building at Pelham High School at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the (City) of Pelham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT08/1/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 2:00 p.m. local time Friday, August 2, 2024 for the Synthetic Track Surfacing Systems, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2024 at: Birmingham Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in construction projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/itb-rfp-rfq-and-addendums.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place, North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Edward McMullen

purchasing@bhm.k12.al.us

BT08/1/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Center Point Community Center (CD22-03E-01-CPCC) at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Interior Finish and HVAC Replacement at the Center Point Community Center. The scope of work includes general construction, selective demolition, HVAC and interior finish work for a complete project constructed under a single prime contract. Contractor shall provide the standard labor warranty for installation of project components.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Center Point Community Center (CD22-03E-01-CPCC).

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of CCR Architecture, LLC.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain two (2) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Architect upon receipt of deposit check in the amount of $_200_ per set made payable to CRR Architect. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder upon the return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of bids. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: _______Alabama Graphics_________. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the CCR Architecture and Interior and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Architect prior to bid date, otherwise deposit will be forfeited. Deposit will be refunded in full on sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon the return of documents in good, reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of proposals.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. CRR Architect makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered or it will not be considered by the Architect or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT08/1/2024

FINAL PY 2023 (JULY 1, 2023-JUNE 30, 2024)

ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY

30 DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, the City of Birmingham’s (“the City’s) Community Development Department is hereby publishing its Program Year (PY) 2024-2025 (July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025) Action Plan One Year Use of Funds Submission for citizen comments for a period of at least Thirty (30) calendar days from the date of this publication. The summary is published in order to afford affected citizens an opportunity to examine the contents and to submit comments relating thereto.

All activities’ proposed allocations will be proportionally increased or decreased from the estimated funding levels to match actual allocation amounts.

Copies of the City’s Final PY 2024-2025 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds are available for review in the City’s Community Development Department, 710 North 20th Street, Room 1000, Birmingham, Alabama from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays and is posted on the City website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development.

All interested parties who desire to submit written comments regarding the City’s development of its Final PY 2024-2025 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds submission may do so by mail addressing them to Dr. Meghan V. Thomas, Director; Community Development Department; 710 North 20th Street, 10th Floor City Hall; Birmingham, Alabama 35203 or by email at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov. Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or a draft copy of the report) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Action Plan Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

ALL WRITTEN COMMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE CITY’S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT AT THE REFERENCED ADDRESS NO LATER THAN AUGUST 4, 2024, BY 4:00 P.M. TO BE CONSIDERED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CITY’S FINAL PY 2024 ACTION PLAN ONE-YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUBMISSION.

RECOMMENDED ACTION PLAN BUDGET July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025 PY 2024 Community Development Block Grant $ 5,760,968.00 PY 2024 Anticipated Program Income: $ 50,000.00 CDBG Total: $ 5,810,968.00 PY 2024 HOME Grant: $ 1,122,100.00 PY 2024 Anticipated HOME Program Income: $ 100,000.00 HOME Total: $ 1,222,100.00 PY 2024 Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG): $ 518,372.00 PY 2024 HOPWA Grant: $ 1,788,325.00 TOTAL $ 9,339,765.00 PROJECT: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) PLANNING & ADMINISTRATION Administrative Funds (20% cap) $ 1,122,193.60 One Roof $ 40,000.00 PROJECT: REPAYMENTS OF SECTION 108 LOAN Section 108 Loan Principal $ 60,000.00 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Rev Birmingham $ 120,000.00 Urban Impact $ 220,000.00 Small Business Loan $ 250,000.00 Roebuck Revitalization YMCA $ 500,000.00 Façade Improvement Program $ 210,000.00 HOUSING REHABILITATION Program Cost $ 890,000.00 Single-Family Rehabilitation Program $ 1,000,000.00 Christian Service Mission $ 170,000.00 House Proud $ 100,000.00 Power UP $ 47,129.20 Disability Rights and Resources $ 200,000.00 Acquisition $ 10,000.00 PUBLIC SERVICES (15% cap) Homeless Programs: Men Cooperative Downtown Ministries $ 55,300.00 Women First Light, Inc. $ 60,000.00 Pathways/Day Center $ 50,000.00 Pathways Stepping- Stones/Overnight Shelter $ 30,000.00 YWCA $ 50,000.00 Changed Lives Christian Center $ 25,000.00 Supportive Services: Bridge Ministries $ 16,000.00 Jimmie Hale Mission $ 56,500.00 Other Public Services: Employment and Housing Assistance Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center $ 25,000.00 Birmingham Urban League $ 50,000.00 Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama $ 45,000.00 Help 2 Others Foundation $ 29,142.00 Jefferson State Community College $ 35,000.00 Legal Services of Alabama $ 90,000.00 Food for Our Journey $ 25,600.00 Be Kind Birmingham $ 2,278.85 Children/Youth Development/Senior Citizens Childcare Resources, Inc. $ 20,000.00 Children’s Village, Inc. $ 55,000.00 Girls Inc. $ 35,000.00 Pathway’s Early Learning Center $ 15,000.00 Positive Maturity, Inc.-East Lake $ 27,000.00 Rose Garden Adult Day Services, Inc. $ 25,000.00 PUBLIC FACILITIES & INFRASTRUCTURE Broadband $ 10,000.00 Public Facilities & Infrastructure $ 39,824.35 HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (HOME) ADMINISTRATION- 10% $ 122,210.00 CHDO ACTIVITIES- 15% $ 183,315.00 Down Payment Assistance $ 500,000.00 Home Buyer/ Rental $ 416,575.00 PROJECT: EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT PROGRAM (ESG) Street Outreach Essential Services & Maintenance Operation Emergency Shelter Cooperative Downtown Ministries, Inc. $ 60,000.00 Pathways/Day Center $ 60,000.00 One Roof-Street Outreach $ 20,000.00 Pathways Stepping -Stones/Overnight Shelter $ 40,000.00 Pathways Early Learning Center $ 25,000.000 Pathways Warming Station $ 20,000.00 Family Connection $ 85,494.10 AIDS AL Way Station $ 30,000.00 First Light, Inc. $ 55,000.000 HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION Bridge Ministries $ 50,000.00 RAPID RE-HOUSING YWCA RR FVC & IHH $ 34,000.00 ADMINISTRATION (7.5%): $ 38,877.90 PROJECT: HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES FOR PERSONS WITH AIDS (HOPWA) AIDS ALABAMA, INC. Rental Assistance/TBRA $ 410,000.00 Rental Assistance/STRMU $ 70,000.00 Supportive Services $ 538,598.00 Operating Costs $ 520,894.50 Resource Identification $ 70,000.00 Sponsor Administration (7%) $ 125,182.75 ADMINISTRATION (Grantee) (3%) $ 53,649.75 GRAND TOTAL $ 9,765,934.00

BT08/1/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Alabama

Barlow Barbara A., Plaintiff

v.

Barlow Harry, Defendant.

Case No.: DR-2023-000707.00

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon review by the Court, the Plantiff shall be allowed to serve the Defendant by

Publication pursuant to Rule 4.3 (b) of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure.

Harry Barlow whose whereabouts are unknown, is required by June 27, 2024, to

answer the Petition for Divorce and or other relief requested of Barbara A. Barlow, or

thereafter, default judgment may be rendered against Harry Barlow in case

DR-2023-707, Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Dome this 17th day of April, 2024.

/s/ Monica L. Arrington Circuit Judge

BT08/1/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Zoo will be accepting sealed proposal bids from interested companies for:

Birmingham Zoo

Sidewalk Expansion Project

Project information, bid requirements, instructions to proposer, plans, specifications, and proposal requirements may be received and reviewed after contacting the Birmingham Zoo, contact information below. Once a company has expressed interest, a formal package of information will be made available. Preliminary information may be reviewed at either the zoo’s main office or the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) office.

Sealed proposals for a private opening and evaluation will be received by Friday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m. at the Administrative Office of the Birmingham Zoo. The address is 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham AL 35223.

The project consists of a 1,200-foot sidewalk from the zoo’s main entrance to the primary parking lot and related work.

Interested parties are encouraged to walk the project with a zoo representative to fully understand the scope of work.

For additional information about the project, interested parties should contact either Chris Pfefferkorn at cpfefferkorn@birminghamzoo.com or Jack Darnall at jack.darnall@1Lemoine.com.

BT08/1/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for:

Corner High School Cooling Tower Coil Replacement Bid #22-24 at Corner High School for the State of

Alabama and Jefferson County, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify: Comfort Systems USA Midsouth, 3100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North, Birmingham, AL 35233, Contractor.

Comfort Systems USA

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT08/1/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

VEHICLE STORAGE FACILITY

Project Address:

3385 Happy Hollow Lane

Fultondale, AL 35068

Scope of Work: The project is for the design of a pre-engineered metal building with metal roof and wall panels and construction of the building based on the bid documents provided. The project also includes all associated site and MEP/FP work indicated in the bid documents. The building is approximately 12,000 SF and provides storage of vehicles for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The project will be constructed in a single phase.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on July 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CDT at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Center Classroom Building, 3490 Happy Hollow Lane, Fultondale, AL 35068.

Sealed proposals from the General Contractors will be received by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Center Classroom Building, 3490 Happy Hollow Lane, Fultondale, 35068 until 2:00 p.m. CDT on August 15, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

No Bids will be accepted after 2:00 pm CDT on August 15, 2024. This requirement will not be waived. The official time will be determined by the Architect, or his designated representative.

A cashier’s check or Bid Bond payable to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the proposal but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bid. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Project Manual will be open to public inspection beginning July 22, 2024, at the offices of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; CMH Architects, Inc.; Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA); Dodge Data and Analytics; and ConstructConnect. Bidders must call the Owner and Architect’s office at least 24 hours in advance to arrange a time to review the documents. These documents cannot be removed from the Owner’s or Architect’s office, nor will any copies of these documents be provided to bidders.

Bid Documents must be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $150.00 per set. Said deposit will be refunded to unsuccessful bidders if the bid drawings and specs are returned to the Architect, complete and in good condition, within 10 calendar days of the bid date. Following purchase of the initial set, Bidder will be provided with PDFs of the Bid Documents for reproduction of additional sets at Bidder’s discretion and cost.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205, which was signed into law May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue, which will handle the administration of the certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax form included in the specification behind the proposal form. Failure for the Contractor to complete and include this form with their proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

The general contractor awarded the project shall be responsible for paying all Project Permit Fees.

All bidders must submit three (3) copies of their bids on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The successful bidder must provide evidence of enrollment in the E-Verify program per The Alabama Immigration Law (also referred to as “Act 2011-535” and codified in state law as Title 31, Chapter 13 of the Code of Alabama 1975) and amended by Act No. 2012-491 (2012) before awarding of contract. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Performance time: The project is a single-phase project and is to be substantially complete within 250 calendar days from Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages apply to this project per the Supplementary Conditions.

Awarding Authority:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

2200 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd

Birmingham, AL 35203

Architect:

CMH Architects, Inc.

1800 International Park Drive, Suite 300

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

Tel. (205) 969-2696

Fax. (205) 969-3930

BT08/1/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 48-24 “ARC Flash Study Analysis and Repair”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 8/20/2024, for ARC Flash Study, Analysis and Repair. A public opening and a virtual Bid opening will be held 8/21/2024 at 10:00 a.m. at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Suite 830, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

The Jefferson County Commission Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor for ARC Flash Studies and Analysis for 14 locations within Jefferson County to study, provide analysis and repair of the power systems.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A Performance Bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

attention Harriett Bell.

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 am (CST) at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Suite 830, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT08/1/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Community College System at Southern Union State Community College, Center for Integrated Manufacturing Class Room 227, 301 Lake Condy Rd. Opelika, AL 36801 until 2:00 p.m. CST Tuesday, August 20, 2024, for Southern Union State Community College, Hangar Training Facility – Auburn University Airport at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Community College System in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Williams Blackstock Architects at 2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233 starting on July 23, 2024. Digital documents will be available for examination at Alabama Graphics Digital Plan Room. (https://www.algraphicsplanroom.com/)

Bid Documents may be obtained from Alabama Graphics upon deposit of $150 per set made payable to Williams Blackstock Architects and held at Alabama Graphics. The deposit will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm CST at Southern Union State Community College, Center for Integrated Manufacturing Class Room 227, 301 Lake Condy Rd. Opelika, AL 36801. A walkthrough of the site will be conducted at the end of the meeting. The pre-bid conference is not mandatory but encouraged.

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

Kyle R. Franklin, Jr.

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: (205) 252-9811

kyle@wba-architects.com

Owner:

Southern Union State Community College

Ben Jordan

301 Lake Condy Rd.

Opelika, AL 36801

Phone: (256) 395-2211

BT08/1/2024

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) is soliciting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from firms to provide professional services for various landside, terminal, and airside projects at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) on an as-needed basis. Enclosed is a copy of the RFQ. RFQ can also be found at the Birmingham Airport Website.

A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting is scheduled Monday, August 12, 2024, at 02:00 P.M. (Central Time) via Zoom. This meeting is non-mandatory, but attendance is strongly encouraged. All attendees who plan to attend the meeting must RSVP to Ed Seoane at eseoane@flybhm.com by 4:00 P.M. Central Time Thursday, August 9, 2024. Access to the Zoom meeting will be provided after the RSVP deadline.

Deadline for SOQ Questions/Clarifications are due on August 19, 2024, by 2:00 PM C.

BT08/1/2024

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Announces the Availability of the Administrative Record for the

Fairfield Neighborhood Lead Site

Fairfield, Jefferson County, Alabama

The Fairfield Neighborhood Lead Site (the Site) currently encompasses 18 residential properties within 0.25 miles of the U.S. Steel Corporation-Fairfield Works (facility). On December 10, 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency received a petition from the Fairfield Environmental Justice Alliance for a Preliminary Assessment of hazards to public health and the environment associated with alleged releases from the facility, and other points and mobile sources impacting residential areas in the City of Fairfield.

The EPA Region 4 completed the Preliminary Assessment of the Site on August 19, 2022, and believes contamination may have wind-deposited soil onto the Site. The Site is an area that has been surrounded by iron and steel foundries operating in the past. There were 18 residential properties with lead or benzo(a)pyrene levels above the EPA’s Removal management Level. A time-critical removal action for hazardous substances is necessary to protect human health and the environment. The total cost for this action is estimated to be $1,985,913, which will be funded through the EPA.

The Site is not on the National Priorities List (NPL) but is currently undergoing a Sampling Site Investigation to determine if listing on the NPL is warranted. The EPA has coordinated all investigatory and response activities with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the City of Fairfield.

The Administrative Record file includes documents that form the basis for selection of the removal action. A removal action is a short-term cleanup intended to stabilize a site that poses an imminent and substantial threat to human health or the environment. Documents in the record may include, but are not limited to, preliminary assessment and inspection report, test results, and the Action Memorandum. All interested persons are encouraged to review the documents. The Administrative Record is available for public review at: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/CurSites/cadminrecord.cfm?id=0420772&doc=Y&colid=67692.

For further information, please contact Terry Stilman, On-Scene Coordinator, directly (404) 562-8748 or via email at stilman.terry@epa.gov or Zariah Lewis, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator at (404) 562-8342 or via email at lewis.zariah@epa.gov

BT08/1/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9236086), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2025 AMP12 – MARTINWOOD LANE COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 371 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 53 laterals with excavation, 9,604 linear feet of 8-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 310 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, 14 internal sectional liners, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Doug Warnat at: (205) 791-3094

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2226&pg=Environmental+Services (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or Doug Warnat (Jefferson County) at 205-791-3094 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on August 23, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” (8” thru 12” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR HAVE AN APPROVED PRE-QUALIFICATION LETTER FOR TELEVISION INSPECTION (TVI) WORK ON FILE WITH JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT DATED AFTER JANUARY 14, 2010, IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. IF BIDDER HAS AN APPROVED PRE-QUALIFICATION LETTER FOR TVI WORK ON FILE BUT IS NOT PRE-QUALIFIED TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, THE SUBCONTRACTOR THAT PERFORMS THE EXCAVATION WORK MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER August 16, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT08/1/2024

Request For Qualifications (RFQ)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for civil engineering services associated with the Runway Intersection Drainage Improvements project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received by August 31st, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time. Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/about-bhm/doing-business-at-bhm/ or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal conference will be held on August 15th, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. local time via Zoom.

BT08/1/2024

To: Terry Lee Rayer II, the putative father of A.J.M., a minor, whose whereabouts are unknown; and to any other person claiming to be the legal father or putative father of A.J.M., a minor.

Please take notice that Petitioner Hunter Preston Floyd has filed with this Court a Petition for Step-Parent Adoption to adopt A.J.M., a boy born to Jessica Nicole Mentzer on November 9, 2020 in Alabaster, Shelby County, Alabama. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceedings to contest or support the Petition for Step-Parent Adoption.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days from the last day this Notice of Adoption Proceedings is published with the attorney for said Petitioner, whose name and address is Rebbca Lee, 71A Town Center Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806, and with the Chief Clerk of Limestone County Probate Court at 100 South Clinton Street, Suite D, Athens, AL 35611. If you fail to respond within said thirty (30) days, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and as a waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

BT08/1/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Morgan County Commission at the offices of Morgan County Commission, 302 Lee Street NE, Decatur, Alabama 35601 until 2:00 PM, August 29, 2024, and thereafter opened publicly for the:

MORGAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RENOVATIONS

DECATUR, ALABAMA

Bid documents may be examined at the Office of the Commission and Architect.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $300.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

Bid Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the bid envelope or it will not be opened.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Conference Room at Morgan County Commission, 302 Lee Street NE, Decatur, Alabama 35601 on August 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all Bidders intending to submit a Bid.

A cashier’s check or bid bond made payable to the Morgan County Commission in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s Bid and must secure the bid for at least 60 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. List of major subcontractors must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds (if award exceeds $100,000) and evidence of insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

MORGAN COUNTY COMMISSION

JMR+H Architecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone: (334) 420-5672

Fax: (334) 420-5692

BT08/1/2024

Legal Notice

In accordance with section 39-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that

Lower Alabama Heating Cooling and Refrigeration, LLC has completed

Fire Stations (14) Owner-Furnished HVAC Equipment Installation 2221

For the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement

of said contract

Lower Alabama Heating Cooling and Refrigeration, LLC

95 Massey Street

Chatom, Alabama 36518

BT08/1/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) is developing the Five-Year and Annual Agency Plans, and Five-Year Capital Fund Program budgets, for Fiscal Years January 1, 2025, through January 1, 2029, in compliance with current HUD regulations. It is available for review at JCHA’s office located at 3700 Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35217. The office is open Monday – Thursday, 7 AM – 5 PM.

A public hearing will be held on September 23, 2024 at JCHA’s office at 12:30 PM.

BT08/1/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed Bids for construction of the Paul B. Krebs Water Treatment Plant – Sodium Hypochlorite Conversion will be received at the office of The Water Works and Sewer Board of Anniston, Alabama, (Owner), 931 Noble Street, Suite 100, Anniston, AL 36201, until 10 a.m., local time, on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Any Bids received after the specified time will not be considered.

Bids will then be publicly opened and read.

The Project contemplated consists of:

1. Installation of new polyethylene hypochlorite tanks and corresponding instrumentation and sensors.

2. Installation of a new steel canopy over the hypochlorite tanks along with lighting system.

3. Construction of a new concrete slab and equipment pads for the new hypochlorite tanks.

4. Demolition of an existing chlorine scrubber, concrete slab, and masonry screen wall surrounding the scrubber.

5. Installation of a new chemical fill panel.

6. Installation of a new emergency shower and eye wash station including required plumbing modifications.

7. Installation of new chemical feed pumps, piping, instrumentation, and chemical injection vault.

8. Relocation of existing generator, including reconnection to the existing power system.

9. Relocation and reconnection of the existing gas line and meter entering the water treatment plant.

The Work will be substantially completed within 270 days and completed in all respects within 300 calendar days from the date when the Contract Times commence to run.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Engineer’s office, Jacobs, 1 Perimeter Park South, Suite 315 N, Birmingham, Alabama 35243. Electronic Bidding Documents may be viewed and downloaded by registering with QuestCDN online at www.questcdn.com. To view and download digital documents for this project at QuestCDN.com, login or sign up for a free membership within the website’s Bidders Tab. Navigate to the digital bidding documents by inputting the Quest Project No. 9240269 on the Project Search page. The digital bidding documents can be viewed for free or downloaded for a non-refundable charge of $22. Any addenda will be posted digitally on the project’s website via QuestCDN.com. It is the responsibility of the Bidder to print hard copies of the sets. No partial sets, individual pages, or drawing sheets will be provided.

Each Bid must be submitted on the prescribed Bid Form and accompanied by Bid security as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the additional bond(s) and insurance prescribed in the Bidding Documents.

The Owner will only accept Proposals from contractors duly licensed by the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors as required by applicable Alabama law, including without limitation Ala. Code § 34-8-1, et seq., Bidders’ Alabama General Contractor License Number shall appear on the outside of the envelope containing such bid prior to opening.

For information concerning the proposed Work, contact Dustin Harris, Jacobs, 205-960-3788.

Attendance at a prebid conference will be a mandatory requirement of submitting a Bid for this Project. The mandatory prebid meeting will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the office of the Owner (931 Noble Street, Suite 100, Anniston, AL). The meeting will be followed by a visit to the site.

Owner’s right is reserved to reject all Bids or any Bid not conforming to the intent and purpose of the Bidding Documents.

In compliance with the BEASON-HAMMON ALABAMA TAXPAYER AND CITIZEN ACT, the successful bidder will be required to submit proof of Immigration Compliance as the law applies. The following language is required by § 31- 13-9 (k) Code of Alabama 1975 to be placed in all contracts covered by the Act: “By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.”

The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Anniston, Alabama

Clif Osborne

Project Manager

BT08/1/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

SARDIS ROAD REINFORCEMENT

Project Number(s): P.04209

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main reinforcement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, September 5, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to, the installation of approximately 8,730’ of 12” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 120’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 510’ of 16” HDPE pipe (carrier pipe) at creek crossing; 3 water services; and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Sardis Road, located in unincorporated Jefferson County, Alabama.

This project is supported, in whole or in part, by Federal Award #SLFRP 1176, awarded to Jefferson County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, August 22, 2024, in the Meter Department Conference Room, 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference via conference call. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and acknowledge compliance with Section 00200a ARPA Federal Award Terms and Conditions. The compliance acknowledgement must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must read and acknowledge compliance with Section 00200b ARPA Civil Rights Certification Requirements. The compliance acknowledgement must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must read and acknowledge compliance with Section 00200c ARPA Lobbying Certification / Disclosure. The compliance acknowledgement must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding EEO Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding AIS Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid [Section 00200g and Section 00200h].

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

BT08/1/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Playground for Fayetteville Elementary School at Talladega County for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Talladega, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT08/1/2024

