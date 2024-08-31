Birmingham Business Alliance, Partners Recognized With 2024 International Economic Development Award

Birmingham Business Alliance

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA), University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and ThinkData Solutions, Inc. have been recognized by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for the Magic City Data Collective (MCDC) Project in its 2024 IEDC Excellence Awards.

A Silver Award was bestowed specifically for the collaborative work in the Postsecondary Education Partnership category that impacted 200,000 to 500,000 residents in the Greater Birmingham Region. Award winners were chosen based on the ingenuity and commitment necessary to foster transformative economic growth and prosperity in communities across the globe.

BBA President & CEO Steve Ammons, BBA Market Intelligence Manager Tatianna Turrentine-Long and former BBA COO Emily Jerkins-Hall will be acknowledged and honored at the IEDC 2024 Annual Conference in Denver, Co., September 15-18. This prestigious honor awards outstanding economic development programs and initiatives from around the world.

What is the MCDC?

It is a public-private partnership that brings together students, researchers and data experts to help Birmingham leaders make better decisions. It was created in response to the growing need for data-driven insights in economic development. MCDC provides businesses and organizations with access to data and analytics resources, as well as training and technical assistance.

MCDC allows students to participate in a two-semester program that includes professional development, industry networking and project work. During the fall semester, students focus on professional development and industry networking, led by BBA, and coursework at their home institution. During the spring semester, they work in teams on data projects for local organizations, earning $15 per hour while working 10 hours per week for 12 weeks. These projects culminate in a “Demo Day,” where students present their work to clients and regional employers.

To qualify, students must complete data-related coursework. The program is supported by a seed grant from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and a two-year grant from the Economic Development Administration’s STEM Talent Challenge Grant.

MCDC was conceived in 2020 during the pandemic through discussions between UAB and BBA, spurred by an influx of data requests and the need for tech-skilled graduates to support local business growth. This collaboration, combined with available grant funding, led to the creation of MCDC, now a key initiative in developing Birmingham’s data workforce and aiding community decision-making.

What is the impact of MCDC?

Over the last three cohorts, MCDC has prepared 75 students in Alabama for data-related careers. These students come from universities across the state, including UAB, the University of Alabama, Samford University, Troy University, Lawson State Community College and University of Alabama at Huntsville.

MCDC has positively impacted economic development in our community by addressing the high demand for data talent and connecting students to these opportunities. The program has removed barriers for students who might not otherwise have exposure to such projects and employers.

Across the last three cohorts, nearly half of all participants represented participants who identify as a woman or minority group. The program meets the needs of regional employers who require strong data talent, providing students with the skills and experience necessary to thrive in these roles.

Notably, MCDC has seen a marked increase in data literacy among students. The average growth from pre- to post-assessment scores in the first cohort was 41 percent, while Cohort 2 saw an average growth of 55 percent. These metrics demonstrate the program’s effectiveness in enhancing students’ data skills.

The innovative structure of MCDC combines professional development with real-world project experience, providing a comprehensive learning environment. By partnering with local universities and organizations, MCDC ensures that students receive both technical and soft skills training, making them well-rounded professionals ready to contribute to the workforce.

MCDC’s Silver Award win is a testament to the program’s success. The IEDC 2024 Excellence in Economic Development Award is highly competitive, and this accolade is a significant achievement. This recognition validates the MCDC’s innovative approach to economic development and its positive impact on the Birmingham community. To view Magic City Data Collection’s IEDC Excellence Award, click here.

To learn more about MCDC, click here. To learn more about IEDC, click here.