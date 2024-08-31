Birmingham Files 2nd Lawsuit Against Monarch Ridge Apartments Where Young Mom Was Killed

By Monica Nakashima | CBS 42

The City of Birmingham is once again taking legal action against Monarch Ridge Apartments’ property owners due to its history of violent crime.

The city attorney’s office submitted an emergency temporary restraining order and injunction against Steele Valley Brook, LLC. Within the documents, the city claims that the property owners have failed to safeguard the apartment’s residents against gun violence, assaults and illegal activity.

The city is seeking vital upgrades to the property, including 24/7 security, a surveillance system linked to BPD’s Real Time Crime Center and license plate reading technology. Additionally, access to the property would be restricted to residents and “approved visitors.”

If the defendants fail to comply with these demands, the city wants the property to be sold. The city filed a similar suit in 2021, which resulted in a settlement agreement.

This action comes after a fight at the apartment complex on Aug. 20 led to over 150 shots being fired, leaving 21-year-old Asia Poole dead as well as cars and apartment units damaged.

Reportedly, the Birmingham Police Department has responded to over 300 calls relating to “crimes against persons” and property damage within the past two years.

