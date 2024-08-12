Birmingham Mayor Woodfin, Wife Share Name, Photos of Daughter

“LOVE…It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres,” Woodfin wrote in a social media post this weekend. “And now these three remain: faith, hope, love. But the greatest of these is Love. Kenda and I are so very blessed to grow our family and welcome our daughter- Love Lee Woodfin. Thank you Misty and Phillip (Misty Dawn Photography) for capturing our precious little one’s smile and her dimple.”

He added: “Love shares her paternal great grandmother’s middle name: Rosa Lee Woodfin.”

The mayor married Kendra Morris on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. It was his first marriage and her second. She had two sons, Aubrey and Mason, from her previous relationship.