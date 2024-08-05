Birmingham Parks and Recreation to Offer Some Free After School Care

By Brady Talbert |WBRC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – The cost of after school care can get expensive, but the city of Birmingham is doing something about it.

The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board will offer free after-school care this year.

Birmingham Schools opened for the fall semester today, August 5.

“We’re always trying to look at ways we can help our underserved children,” said Park and Recreation Superintendent David Primus. “Offering that free program, them taking advantage of it.”

The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board says its education specialists are preparing for the Safe Haven After School Care Program.

This initiative offers local students in kindergarten through the 5th grade a place to continue learning after the school day is over.

“The main thing is the after-school tutoring for our kids,” Primus added. “A lot of times we see that the kids are kind of missing a few things.”

The program offers homework help, creative writing, a reading initiative, and a chess club. It is not all academics; officials say students will also learn how to become a better citizen.

“Talking about bullying, and talking about conflict resolution, and anything really dealing with life issues that they may have,” Primus said.

This will be happening at multiple recreation facilities across the Birmingham area, except for Don Hawkins which is temporarily closed.

Children can visit Central Park, Ensley, Fountain Heights, Memorial, and Martin Luther King Jr.

The program launches Sept. 9 and will run Monday-Wednesday until 7 p.m.

For more specific information, the public can give the recreation center a call at 205-254-2391.

