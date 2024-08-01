BJCTA Partnerships Include Buses for Miles College, Transportation for Area Patients

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Charlotte Shaw, executive director and CEO of Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) has shown that MAX Transit is more than an agency to get riders from one destination to another. She’s also intentional about partnerships.

The Alabama Regional Medical Service (ARMS) has recently collaborated with the BJCTA to purchase bus passes for their patients in need of transportation.

“We’re excited about this new collaboration and partnership with the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority,” said Ted Greer, JR, CEO of ARMS. “Given the population that we serve as a federally qualified Health Center, we have a lot of patients who do not have means of transportation in order to be consistent with their doctor’s appointments and dental appointments. We wanted to find a way to help them bridge that gap.”

Greer said ARMS reached out to the Transit Authority “and they understood our mission, who we are, who we serve, why it’s important that people maintain their health care and they were so kind to provide an opportunity for us to receive discounted two-hour bus passes.”

This isn’t the first time that the BJCTA has done this.

Tevarius Foster, Director of Customer Experience at BJCTA, the agency also worked with the Daniel Payne Legacy Foundation as well. “They purchased $5,000 worth of passes for para-transit customers so that they may receive access anything pertaining to health and well-being such as doctors’ appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, or if it’s mental health related, like a trip to the nail salon,”

In March, MAX Transit entered into a unique partnership with Miles College by donating two 40-foot buses to the Fairfield, Alabama-based, historically Black college and university (HBCU), just outside of Birmingham.

“Our buses are good buses,” said Shaw at the time. “I can’t keep them in useful life for a long time. [Because of federal regulations], I can do only 700,000 miles or 15 years, whichever comes first. And, of course, most of the time I meet my miles first. … I had two really good buses, and I wanted [Miles] to have them.”

“I am grateful to [Shaw] because bus service does not come into Fairfield,” said Miles College President Bobbie Knight. “If you go to Miles College and don’t have a car you can’t get around.”

These types of initiatives have led to recognition for Shaw’s leadership. In June, she was recognized as an honoree as one of Birmingham’s Top women by the Birmingham Business Journal for 2024, a prestigious annual recognition celebrating women who have distinguished themselves as key leaders in their organizations and the community.

And in May, Shaw also secured her second consecutive Executive Leader of the Year Award at the annual Minority Business Awards presented by Summit Media Group.

For more on MAX Transit visit maxtransit.org or contact customer service at (205) 521-0101.

