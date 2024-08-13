Chase Hosts Back-To-School Event in Birmingham

The Birmingham Times

Chase hosted a Back-to-School student and family event at the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, August 10 where it presented financial health workshops for parents and students to learn about the importance of budgeting and smart spending when preparing for back-to-school.

The national bank gave away 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies across the Alabama market, including more than 600 during Saturday’s Birmingham event. Students and their families enjoyed yard games, snacks and free haircuts.

The financial institution encouraged students and families to use the opportunity to talk about good money habits, including establishing credit and good personal and business financial health habits.

To learn more, visit chase.com/student

