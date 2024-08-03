Birmingham Police: Among More Than 200 Violent Offenders Arrested Since May; 23 Were For Homicides

Birmingham Police: Among More Than 200 Violent Offenders Arrested Since May; 23...

Local law enforcement officials have made more than 200 arrests in Birmingham over the past two months for homicides, felonies, aggravated assaults and other crimes, the city announced on Thursday.

With gun violence in the city far outpacing murders at this time last year, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond put out a national call in April to assemble local, state and federal law enforcement officials and community partners to develop a wide-reaching public safety plan.

Many members of that group were part of an interagency group that gathered last week at the CrossPlex in Birmingham.

“This latest initiative resulted in the significant arrest of numerous violent offenders who would have most likely continued to victimize our citizens,” said Thurmond, surrounded by local leaders and law enforcement. “The initiative will continue, and additional arrests will be made as we work to make Birmingham a safer city for all.”

Since May 10, the Chief said the initiative has led to 121 felony arrests; 23 for homicides; 22 for sexual offenses; 21 for robberies arrests and 20 illegal firearms seized.

The agencies include the United District Court, Northern District of Alabama; U. S. Marshals Service; Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama; Birmingham City Council Public Safety Committee and Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

“It takes a community, a city, and an army to battle violent crime, and we are excited about this partnership,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “Together, we have the best law enforcement minds available. I believe there are more solutions than there are problems affecting quality of life for our residents. This partnership is one more tool in our toolkit.”

City officials say the combined resources have led to more arrests which can lead to additional state-level and/or federal-level charges. During the first six months of this year, the anonymous tips to Crimestoppers helped bring about 157 felony arrests.

“This does not stop today,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Keely. “[Members of the interagency group] are on the streets of Birmingham at this very moment to reduce violent crime and take the individuals responsible off the street.”

Other partner agencies include Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney’s Office; Alabama House of Representatives, House Seat 55; Jefferson County Commissioner, District 2; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department (Bessemer); and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department (Birmingham).

