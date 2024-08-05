Baby Woodfin Arrives: Mayor and Wife Welcome New Child

By Greg Garrison | al.com

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Thursday that his wife, Kendra, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

“Baby Woodfin is here!,” he posted on X. “She is beautiful and healthy! Mom is doing well! We are excited and very blessed. Grateful for our village!”

The mayor married Kendra Morris on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. It was his first marriage, her second. She previously had two sons, Aubrey and Mason, so the mayor was already a stepfather.

Woodfin has not yet released the name for the new baby. The couple announced last month they were expecting a baby girl in August.

