Due to Virus, Greater Birmingham Humane Society Suspends Animal Control Intake

birminghamal.gov

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has identified confirmed cases of the Canine Pneumovirus (CnPnV) in dogs at the Jefferson County Animal Care and Control facility in Woodlawn according to Chief Medical Officer, Russell Johnson, DVM.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, and to protect citizens’ pets and dog-related businesses from any further spread, we will close healthy stray canine intake at the Woodlawn facility beginning Thursday, August 15th, 2024. All canine intakes will move to the GBHS Snow Drive facility, and only dangerous dogs, severely injured dogs, and canines seized by law enforcement will be accepted at that facility,” said Dr. Johnson. “Cats and kittens will continue to be accepted at the Woodlawn location,” he added.

During this time, GBHS has suspended adoptions of all dogs. Spay/neuter surgeries, and vaccine clinics will be offered to the public and rescue organizations at the GBHS Hospital located in Hoover. Cat and kitten adoptions will continue at the GBHS Adoption Center.

Through August 17 all adoption fees have been waived at the GBHS Adoption Center thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation. There have not been any confirmed cases of the virus at the GBHS Adoption Center.

GBHS will work with citizens who find dogs that are not dangerous or severely injured. Residents who find a dog may schedule a drive thru microchip scan, free vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, and supply pick-up at the Snow Drive location by calling (205) 942-1211 extension 234. Supplies will include food, toys, and a collar or leash while supplies last. Citizens are encouraged to post all found animals at https://petcolove.org/lost/.

CnPnV is highly contagious, and most dogs have no pre-existing immunity. As a result, the infection rate is very high. Symptoms are like canine flu with coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, difficulty breathing, and fever. CnPnV is generally not fatal. Most dogs experience coughing for 1 to 2 weeks, but some may progress to pneumonia requiring in-hospital care.

After GBHS officials consulted with Brenden Bergquist, DVM, Associate Professor Shelter Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, and Cynda Crawford, Fredrica Saltzman Endowed Professorship Chair in Shelter Medicine at the University of Florida, the following protocols will begin:

• Woodlawn closed intake of any new dogs Wednesday to allow the virus to work its way through the current population of 225+ dogs. GBHS will notify all cities impacted by this change today.

• During this period, any injured or Pet Protection Act dog that is impounded will be housed in a facility that has no dogs that have been exposed to the virus.

• GBHS will relocate all adoptable dogs currently at its Snow Drive location and utilize Snow Drive as the intake facility for animal control and law enforcement.

• Only dangerous dogs, severely injured dogs, or dogs seized by law enforcement should be impounded during this time, and those must be impounded at GBHS’ Snow Drive location at 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham, Alabama.

• GBHS will suspend adoptions of dogs, but cat adoptions will be available. Spay/neuter surgeries, and vaccine clinics will be offered to the public and rescues at the GBHS Hospital located in Hoover.

• GBHS will work with citizens who find dogs that are not dangerous or severely injured. Residents who find a dog may schedule a drive thru microchip scan, free vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, and supply pick-up at the Snow Drive location. Supplies will include food, toys, and a collar or leash while supplies last.

• Shelter medicine officials Cynda Crawford, DVM, and Brendan Bergquist, DVM are working with multiple shelters throughout the state and country and have advised GBHS officials that this may last as long as 6-weeks. GBHS will re-open 7-days after the last dog at Woodlawn breaks with the virus.

GBHS is currently providing medical care to multiple dogs suffering from CnPnV and as a result request the community to help with urgently needed additional supplies including wash cloths, enrichment toys, peanut butter, non-rawhide chew toys, and hand towels.

“This will be a temporary inconvenience for animal care and control services, but the risk to our citizens’ pets and to owners of pet-related businesses is too great if we do not begin containment of this virus immediately,” said Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer. “We have a major holiday approaching, and it is imperative that we do our best to stop this virus from infecting our community’s pets and private vet practices, groomers, doggie daycares, and boarding facilities. Many of our citizens’ pet owners cannot afford the veterinary care that may be required for the secondary infections that can occur from CnPnV including canine pneumonia,” she added.

GBHS will post updates on the management of the virus and announcement of a date to re-open Woodlawn.