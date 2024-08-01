PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SACRAMENTUM with VIMUR and ECTOVOID at Saturn.

**BREED at The Nick.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**Q DOT DAVIS with JAXXXON, local artists of Hip-Hop/R&B and Rap (from Birmingham, AL) at The Nick.

**WILD NOTHING with PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE at Saturn

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…

**BESSEMER FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m., at 100 14th Street Highway 150.

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**REDD KROSS with DALE CROVER at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**EVERY 4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**CAPTAIN KUDZU, CHLOE MARIE & BROTHA JOSH at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BAND STAND at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

**TWEN, 7:30 p.m. at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until gone.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Co. 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**SATURN’S COSMIC KARAOKE at Saturn.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host DJ LEMON BELOVED at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**QUADRAPHONIC FEATURE: FRANK ZAPPA’S OVER-NITE SENSATION at Saturn.

**PATSY’S PLAYHOUSE BURLESQUE KARAOKE at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**NO SCRUBS: 90S DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE – 80’S MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**ART ON THE ROCKS RETURNS with Art, music and good food, Friday, 7-11 p.m. The Birmingham Museum of Art is celebrating the return of Art on the Rocks with an evening of performances with headliner RIC WILSON, a Chicago based artist of hip-hop, funk and soul music. There will be DJs artist demos, pop-up performances, specialty cocktails and so much more. RIC WILSON will bring his party-ready hip-hop with an intelligent twist. His funk/disco-infused take on rap stimulates the mind and body with robust percussion, vocal arrangements and instrumentation.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

The 26th Annual Sidewalk Film fest is coming soon. If you like music, here are a few films to check out. These films will make you want to quit your job and start a band.

**AUGUST 22 – BLACK LENS SPOTLIGHT NIGHT: ‘The South Got Something to Say,’ Thursday, 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Cinema.

**AUGUST 24 – S/HE is Still Her/E: the official ‘Genesis P-Orridge Documentary.’ Saturday, 10 a.m. at the ASFA Dorothy Jemison Day Theater.

**AUGUST 24 – Sonic Visions presents ‘Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg,’ Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at the Sidewalk Cinema.

**August 24 – ‘1-800-On Her Own’, Saturday, 3 p.m. at the Alabama Theater.

**AUGUST 24 – ‘Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex,’ at the Lyric Theater.

**AUGUST 24. ‘The World According to Allee Willis,’ Saturday, 8 p.m. at the ASFA Dorothy Jemison Day Theater.

**AUGUST 24 – ‘It was all a Dream,’ Saturday, 8:30 p.m. at the Carver Theater.

**AUGUST 25 – ‘Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes,’ Sunday, 10 a.m. at the Carver Theatre.

**AUGUST 25 – ‘Resynator’, Sunday, August 12:39, at Alabama Theater

AUGUST 25 – ‘A Symphony Celebration: The Blind Boys of Alabama, 2L3o p.m. with Dr. Henry Panions, iii’ at Carver Theater.

**AUGUST 25 – ‘THE ALMOST STORY of Tuxedo Junction, 6 p.n. at the Carver Theater,

**AUGUST 25 – ‘Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted,’ Sunday, 6 p.m. at the Lyric Theater.

AROUND TOWN…

**AUGUST 9 – COFFEE WITH CREATIVES, 8:30 – 10 a.m. at UAB’s Abroms Engel Institute for the Visual Arts in the AEIVA Gallery. The theme is Opportunities or Artists with Arts Organizations. With representatives that will speak about their organizations and the opportunities they offer. Go to Createbirmingham.org to register.

**AUGUST 15 – FILM INDUSTRY NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5-7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Cinema with filmmakers, local crew, industry professionals and creatives. Networking nights are held quarterly in conjunction with Sidewalk’s monthly meetups.

**AUGUST 31 – QUEER TO STAY GRANT PROGRAM – August 31 is the deadline for this program that is designed to support LGBTQ+ small businesses especially those owned by people of color, women and the transgender community. For more contact: Create Birmingham.

**SEPTEMBER 28 – RHYTHMS OF COLOR Art Festival and Student Art Competition, 5- 9 p.m. at the Harbert Center hosted by ARETTA WOODRUFF with live entertainment, wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres with a Bit of Everything including original art, pottery, jewelry, apparel, accessories, purses, eyewear, soap, perfume and books. Special guests are Atlanta Artist BRIAN DAGREAT, Dallas Artist DELORES GEE, St. Croix, Virgin Island CLARITY LEVEL and New Orleans Culinary Artist TONI NORTH.

**OCTOBER CREATE BIRMINGHAM TOURS – Guided and self-guided tours of the Joe Minter Exhibition for youth and adults are Fridays, October 4th, 11th and 18th. The tours are open to organizations and schools focusing on art education, to meet Alabama’s Visual Arts Standards, for 4th- 12th grades. For more info, contact Viola Ratcliffe at Viola@createbirmingham.org.

FOR GARDEN LOVERS…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**TODAY – SUMMER LAWN CARE & TURF ALTERNATIVES with JACOB TURNER. Learn how to care for your lawn and explore turf alternatives.

**AUGUST 6 – BENEFICIAL INSECTS VS GARDEN PESTS with BETHANY O’REAR. Learn effective pest managements’ strategies.

**SEPTEMBER 6-7 – FALL PLANT SALE with hundreds of plants.

AROUND TOWN…

**TASTY TUESDAYS – ALUMNI S2N JULY LINEUP at Platinum of Birmingham on

TODAY – Jess Lanier and TUESDAY – McAdory.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…

**SEPTEMBER 13 – ZOO GALA SAFARI SOIREE – A black-tie event that is a Safari Soiree for an unforgettable evening filled with elegance, entertainment, exceptional cuisine and majestic animals. SAVE THE DATE!

**SEPTEMBER 28 – MAXWELL: THE SERENADE TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 5 – THE REUNION TOUR 2024 with KIRK FRANKLIN, YOLANDA ADAMS, FRED HAMMOND, MARVIN SAPP & THE CLARK SISTERS with special guest KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 13 – 85 SOUTH: BIG BUSINESS COMEDY TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

