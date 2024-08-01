Past Cares, Future Concerns and Gifts of the Present

I believe life is defined by us making the most of our present and that’s why they call it a gift (I know you have heard this already). And in doing so, we’re making the most of the moment. Have you ever sat and talked with someone and soon got the impression that their mind was a million miles away.

I mean you were talking and sharing your heart, hoping that they were there in the moment with you but for whatever reason (no criticism whatsoever because we’ve all been there) they just weren’t in sync with you.

When we are not “present” it can often inevitably be attributed to past cares or future concerns that capture our attention. There could even be unexpected concerns or urgent matters coming before that person at that time. Again, this is no criticism, because we’ve all been there. Consider it merely an observation. Here’s what I do know.

If we don’t become masters of taking advantage of the moment, we’ll live our lives in regret because really, it’s the only thing that we have. It’s the moment that we are in currently. We all live for many more great moments, but a life well-lived is not necessarily one that looks to the future in constant expectation of something different.

A life well-lived is one in which a person has mastered the art of making the most of their current situation by being present in the moment. In other words, they’re making the most of the situation, the time and the space or place that they have. That’s really a strong key for life. All of us have made decisions that weren’t top tier.

All of us wish we could go back and change some things and do better and rewind some part of our lives. I certainly can’t speak for everyone, but I think that it affects most people in that there’s something in our past that we wish we could do better or even do over. So, here’s the deal.

Why not purpose to go ahead and do that now knowing you can’t go back. You can take the lesson from then and apply it now, though. Imagine if we were to just do that and take those hard life lessons and apply it now?

It would probably be an almost immediate antidote to regret. Truly the only thing I’m encouraging you to do is enjoy your moment. Enjoy the moment with your coworkers. As you are at home in the evening after work, enjoy the moment with your family. As you are on vacation, enjoy the moment and make the most of it. And don’t just enjoy it, purpose to be there. That’s how we really, step by step, have a life that’s well lived.

I’m Keisa, Coach K, and remember, I’m cheering for you.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

