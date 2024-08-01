Home Quotes of Note “When residents don’t have access to fresh produce and meat, they have...

“When residents don’t have access to fresh produce and meat, they have to eat whatever they can find in convenience stores or fast-food restaurants.”

Birmingham Times
JAMES HARRIS, PRESIDENT AND CEO, ON THE OPENING OF THE NEW CARVER JONES MARKET FAIRFIELD; BHAMNOW.COM, JULY 25.

