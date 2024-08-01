Home Quotes of Note “When residents don’t have access to fresh produce and meat, they have... Quotes of Note “When residents don’t have access to fresh produce and meat, they have to eat whatever they can find in convenience stores or fast-food restaurants.” By Birmingham Times - August 1, 2024 35 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp JAMES HARRIS, PRESIDENT AND CEO, ON THE OPENING OF THE NEW CARVER JONES MARKET FAIRFIELD; BHAMNOW.COM, JULY 25. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...