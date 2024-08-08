PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATE BLACK BUSINESS MONTH!!! SUPPORT BLACK BUSINESSES!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**QUADRAPHONIC FEATURE: FRANK ZAPPA’S OVER-NITE SENSATION at Saturn.

**PATSY’S PLAYHOUSE BURLESQUE KARAOKE at The Nick.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**THE LADIES OF WITH RIVAL HANDS & MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick.

**DJ JACK BAMA LATE NIGHT at The Nick.

**NO SCRUBS: 90S DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE – 80’S MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live.

FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…

**BESSEMER FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m., at 100 14th Street Highway 150.

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**SATURDAY NIGHT with SWEET SPOT at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT WITH R.1.Y.T. at the Nick.

**FRIENDS OF DAN SARTAIN at Saturn.

**ELECTRIC FEELS: INDIE ROCK + INDIE DANCE PARTY at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**EVERY 4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FUNNIES with STACEY J, AISHA BROWN, LADIBOMBAY and DE’ANTHONY TURNER hosted by

**SUNDAY WITH JASON GRUBBS at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BO JOHNAMASSA at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Co. 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at the Nick.

**CHRIS & CHRIS COMEDY CONNECTION at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me &

Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**FILM TRIVIA NIGHT at Saturn.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK WITH Host DJ LEMON BELOVED EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**JUVENILE & THE 400 DEGREEZ BAND at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THAT 90’S LOVE: AN OLD SCHOOL R&B PARTY at Saturn.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT at The Nick with Host BELELA DONNA at The Nick.

**LUCKY DAYE at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**PERPETUAL GROOVE at Saturn.

FOR CAR LOVERS…

**THIS SATURDAY – CUSTOM CAR AND BIKE SHOW – YOU ARE INVITED!!!! IF you love cars, 1971-1977 Chevy(s), Capri(s), Impala(s), big wheels, customized paint, customized interior and just what some call ‘cute’ cars, then this Saturday, 1 p.m. until, is when you need to be at the Lassiter Mountain Dragway, 3995 Raceway Park, Mt. Olive, Alabama for cars in the DONK CAR SHOW that you have been waiting to see. Join other car lovers for a day of fun and excitement as car owners show the latest custom cars and bikes. Gates open at 1 p.m. School aged kids are free. Free parking. Food of all kinds and drinks will be available for purchase from your favorite food truck. You don’t want to miss this amazing event!! If you know, then you ‘DO’ know! For more information, call 205-266-1714.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**ART AT THE GARDENS for August will have artwork by WILLIAM DARBY on display in the gallery outside the library.

**AUGUST 12 – CREATING DRIP IRRIGATION FOR CONTAINERS AND RAISED BEDS,

9- 10:30 a.m. in the Outdoor Classroom.

**AUGUST 13 – NATURE TRIVIA NIGHT is 7-9 p.m. in the Rushton Garden.

**AUGUST 20 – ALABAMA DROUGHT TOLERANT LANDSCAPES, 11 a.m. – Noon.

**SEPTEMBER 6-7 – FALL PLANT SALE with hundreds of plants. The sale time for members is 1-5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The sale is Open to the Public on Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

**SEPTEMBER 10 – A SURVEY OF FERNS, 11 a.m. – Noon.

**SEPTEMBER 12 – CREATE YOUR OWN DESERT TERRARIUM, 11 a.m. – Noon.

**ANTIQUES AT THE GARDENS The 18th Antiques AT THE GARDENS is October 36 at the Birmingham

Botanical Gardens, 10 a.m. 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. -4 p.m. There will be 25 celebrated dealers at the three day show. There will be antique furniture, fine art, vintage and fine jewelry,

silver, rugs and textiles, home décor and garden accessories. Thursday will be the GALA IN THE GARDENS

where guests will be transported into an evening through the garden entryway that will be created by designer

Norman K. Johnson and Will Newton and Kate Newton of Landscape Services.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**SHORT FILM PRODUCTION GRANT – There is a $50,000 Curated Grant to support development of short film with a deadline of August 13, next Tuesday. STOWE STORY LABS, a 501(c)(3) is dedicated to helping emerging screenwriters, filmmakers and creative producers get their work made and seen.

The 26th Annual Sidewalk Film fest is coming soon. Apply at FilmFreeway or Coverfly. Use code SSLSIDEWALK 24. To learn more, go to stowestorylabs.org.

AROUND TOWN…

**FRIDAY – COFFEE WITH CREATIVES, 8:30 – 10 a.m. at UAB’s Abroms Engel Institute for the Visual Arts in the AEIVA Gallery. The theme is Opportunities or Artists with Arts Organizations. With representatives that will speak about their organizations and the opportunities they offer. Go to Createbirmingham.org to register.

**NEXT THURSDAY – FILM INDUSTRY NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5-7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Cinema with filmmakers, local crew, industry professionals and creatives. Networking nights are held quarterly in conjunction with Sidewalk’s monthly meetups.

**AUGUST 31 – QUEER TO STAY GRANT PROGRAM – August 31 is the deadline for this program that is designed to support LGBTQ+ small businesses especially those owned by people of color, women and the transgender community. For more contact: Create Birmingham.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**SEPTEMBER 28 – RHYTHMS OF COLOR Art Festival and Student Art Competition, 5- 9 p.m. at the Harbert Center hosted by ARETTA WOODRUFF with live entertainment, wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres with a Bit of Everything including original art, pottery, jewelry, apparel, accessories, purses, eyewear, soap, perfume and books. Special guests are Atlanta Artist BRIAN DAGREAT, Dallas Artist DELORES GEE, St. Croix, Virgin Island CLARITY LEVEL and New Orleans Culinary Artist TONI NORTH.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…

**SEPTEMBER 13 – ZOO GALA SAFARI SOIREE – A black-tie event that is a Safari Soiree for an unforgettable evening filled with elegance, entertainment, exceptional cuisine and majestic animals. SAVE THE DATE!

**SEPTEMBER 28 – MAXWELL: THE SERENADE TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 5 – THE REUNION TOUR 2024 with KIRK FRANKLIN, YOLANDA ADAMS, FRED HAMMOND, MARVIN SAPP & THE CLARK SISTERS with special guest KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 13 – 85 SOUTH: BIG BUSINESS COMEDY TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

