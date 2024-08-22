Rep. Terri Sewell on How Her ‘Big Sister’ Michelle Obama Galvanized the DNC  

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

As Kamala Harris prepares to formally accept the Democratic nomination for U.S. President on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who is leading the Alabama Delegation in Chicago this week, has heard from a range of speakers. But for Sewell, members of the delegation, thousands inside the United Center and many more nationwide, one speech has resonated so far – the one delivered on Tuesday by her “big sister” from Princeton University.

“I thought that Michelle Obama, and I’m a little partial because she’s my big sister from Princeton, really brought down the house,” Sewell told The Birmingham Times from Chicago on Wednesday. “[Her speech] was so impactful it drew so many different emotions from laughter to tears to levity in some ways. She also gave us a call to action. She said, ‘the road ahead was going to be bumpy for Kamala … and we have to what? do something.’ She gave us a directive [to get out and vote].”

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said the United Center was filled with “hope.” “You heard that there is a bright future to look forward to,” Tyson told The Times. “It’s like there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and we’re almost there.”

Wednesday was a night when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz accepted the Vice-Presidential nomination and speeches by former President Bill Clinton, mogul Oprah Winfrey, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and others.

But on Tuesday former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama energized the convention by calling on the nation to embrace Harris in urgent messages to the Democratic National Convention that were at times both hopeful and ominous.

“Hope Is Making A Comeback”

“America, hope is making a comeback,” the former first lady declared. She then tore into Republican Donald Trump, a sharp shift from the 2016 convention speech in which she told her party, “When they go low, we go high.”

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black,” Michelle Obama said of Trump.

Michelle Obama, a classmate of Sewell’s at Princeton and Michelle Robinson at the time, also addressed race directly as she jabbed Trump, referencing a comment he made in a June debate.

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?” she said. ”It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”

Sewell said the message from both Obamas was well received.

“It was infectious,” said the congresswoman. “Not only was there great so much great positive energy but I think the word is joy no one was going to steal our joy.”

Barack Obama, the first Black president in U.S. history, insisted the nation is ready to elect Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage and would be the nation’s first female president. He also called Trump “a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.”

“It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually gotten worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala,” he said.

Two of DNC’s Biggest Stars

The fiery messages from two of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars underscored the urgency of the moment as Harris works to stitch together a broad coalition in her bid to defeat Trump this fall in the November 5 General Election. The vice president is drawing on stars like the Obamas and other celebrities, officials from the far left to the middle, and even some Republicans to boost her campaign.

And while the theme of the night was “a bold vision for America’s future,” the disparate factions of Harris’ evolving coalition demonstrated, above all, that they are connected by a deep desire to prevent a second Trump presidency.

Sewell said every day at the convention has been better than the day before — “it’s been equally as electric as informative” — and she looks forward to hearing from the party nominees for President and Vice President.

“It’s like one of the best family reunions ever … there is jubilation. People are just so happy to be in the room. You can feel the energy and feel the love,” she said. “On Tuesday you saw how much we missed the Obamas. I looked forward to hearing from … our next Vice President Tim Walz, to the world and our country being introduced to Tim Walz … I think he is a perfect complement to Madame President Kamala Harris.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

