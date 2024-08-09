The City of Birmingham Offering Free Recycling Carts for Residents

City of Birmingham

The City of Birmingham is launching the second phase of its new recycling cart program. Beginning Friday, August 9, residents can register to receive one of 5,100 new 64-gallon recycling carts. This is part of the city’s initiative to support the reduction of waste sent to landfills, conserve natural resources, and prevent pollution.

There are two ways to register to receive a cart:

On August 9, during the City’s Food Truck Friday event in front of City Hall, residents can come in person from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to complete a form.

Residents can sign up online anytime here .

The first phase of the city’s recycling initiative kicked off in 2020 with a pilot program. Now, in this new phase, carts will be made available citywide and distributed, starting in mid-August for those who sign up.

Once a resident completes and submits the form, they will be redirected to a confirmation page that includes information about what items are acceptable for recycling. Then, upon verification of their address and approval of their application, a cart will be delivered within two weeks.

The free carts are available while supplies last. They are only available for Birmingham residents; and only one cart is available per household. Businesses or residents of multi-dwelling units are not eligible to participate.

City of Birmingham recycling days are on the first and third Wednesday of each month. On weeks with city holidays, pickup may be rescheduled to the Wednesday of the following week. The first recycling date for the new carts will begin Wednesday, Sept. 11. Until then, residents should continue to use their old recycling methods.