UAB Hospital Receives Recognition as One of the Nation’s Most Beautiful Hospitals

Special to The Times
UAB Hospital in Birmingham, received national recognition as one of the nation’s top 20 most beautiful hospitals. UAB Hospital was one of 80+ hospitals nominated in the prestigious contest.
The 2024 Most Beautiful Hospitals contest, which is sponsored by national healthcare staffing firm Soliant Health, recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments. With 10,865 votes, UAB Hospital placed 18th in the national contest.
UAB Medicine is dedicated to educating future medical professionals, advancing medical science through groundbreaking research and providing exceptional healthcare services to over 1.6 million patients annually. As a leading trauma center, UAB Medicine treats the most critically ill patients in the state and offers numerous specialized services and research trials for promising new treatments, making it a beacon of hope for those seeking cutting-edge medical care.
“At Soliant, we believe that a beautiful hospital environment can play a crucial role in patient recovery and overall well-being. Each year, we are inspired by the innovative designs and thoughtful touches that make these hospitals not just places of healing, but places of comfort and hope. We congratulate all the winners of the Most Beautiful Hospitals contest and commend them for creating such exceptional spaces for patients, families, and staff,” said Soliant Health CEO David Alexander.
More than 200 outstanding hospitals have been recognized since Soliant began the program in 2009. The annual contest seeks to discover hospitals in the U.S. that are not only beautiful but have unique designs, landscapes, and elements, such as soothing art, gardens, or supportive staff who know that laughter is sometimes the best medicine.
To learn more about the contest and top 20 winners, please visit https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/.
The Nation’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals Winners:
|Votes
|Hospital Name
|City, State
|347,484
|Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
|Americus, GA
|241,233
|Southeast Health
|Dothan, AL
|179,144
|The University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center (SRMC)
|Rio Rancho, NM
|130,284
|Chickasaw Nation Medical Center
|Ada, OK
|113,608
|Community Hospital
|Grand Junction, CO
|91,322
|Caldwell Regional Medical Center
|Caldwell, KS
|46,601
|Northeast Georgia Health System Braselton
|Braselton, GA
|41,104
|Upson Regional Medical Center
|Thomaston, GA
|32,354
|Eisenhower Medical Center (EMC)
|Rancho Mirage, CA
|24,015
|Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
|Los Angeles, CA
|23,570
|NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital
|Brooklyn, NY
|21,301
|Riverside Regional Medical Center
|Newport News, VA
|20,813
|Northside Hospital Cherokee
|Canton, GA
|15,518
|Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital
|Wheaton, IL
|14,930
|UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh, PA
|13,867
|Monadnock Community Hospital
|Peterborough, NH
|11,333
|La Rabida Children’s Hospital
|Chicago, IL
|10,865
|UAB Medicine
|Birmingham, AL
|10,350
|Brook Lane Hospital
|Hagerstown, MD
|10,256
|Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks
|Northampton County, PA