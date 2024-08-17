UAB Hospital Receives Recognition as One of the Nation’s Most Beautiful Hospitals

Special to The Times

UAB Hospital in Birmingham, received national recognition as one of the nation’s top 20 most beautiful hospitals. UAB Hospital was one of 80+ hospitals nominated in the prestigious contest.

The 2024 Most Beautiful Hospitals contest, which is sponsored by national healthcare staffing firm Soliant Health, recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments. With 10,865 votes, UAB Hospital placed 18th in the national contest.

UAB Medicine is dedicated to educating future medical professionals, advancing medical science through groundbreaking research and providing exceptional healthcare services to over 1.6 million patients annually. As a leading trauma center, UAB Medicine treats the most critically ill patients in the state and offers numerous specialized services and research trials for promising new treatments, making it a beacon of hope for those seeking cutting-edge medical care.

“At Soliant, we believe that a beautiful hospital environment can play a crucial role in patient recovery and overall well-being. Each year, we are inspired by the innovative designs and thoughtful touches that make these hospitals not just places of healing, but places of comfort and hope. We congratulate all the winners of the Most Beautiful Hospitals contest and commend them for creating such exceptional spaces for patients, families, and staff,” said Soliant Health CEO David Alexander.

More than 200 outstanding hospitals have been recognized since Soliant began the program in 2009. The annual contest seeks to discover hospitals in the U.S. that are not only beautiful but have unique designs, landscapes, and elements, such as soothing art, gardens, or supportive staff who know that laughter is sometimes the best medicine.

The Nation’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals Winners:

Votes Hospital Name City, State

347,484 Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Americus, GA 241,233 Southeast Health Dothan, AL 179,144 The University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center (SRMC) Rio Rancho, NM 130,284 Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Ada, OK 113,608 Community Hospital Grand Junction, CO 91,322 Caldwell Regional Medical Center Caldwell, KS 46,601 Northeast Georgia Health System Braselton Braselton, GA 41,104 Upson Regional Medical Center Thomaston, GA 32,354 Eisenhower Medical Center (EMC) Rancho Mirage, CA 24,015 Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center Los Angeles, CA 23,570 NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital Brooklyn, NY 21,301 Riverside Regional Medical Center Newport News, VA 20,813 Northside Hospital Cherokee Canton, GA 15,518 Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital Wheaton, IL 14,930 UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA 13,867 Monadnock Community Hospital Peterborough, NH 11,333 La Rabida Children’s Hospital Chicago, IL 10,865 UAB Medicine Birmingham, AL 10,350 Brook Lane Hospital Hagerstown, MD 10,256 Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks Northampton County, PA

