“We are breaking the ground of the first, and only, autism day...

FOUNDER AND OWNER OF MY ANGEL’S AUTISM CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, SHEMAIAH JONES ON THE BESSEMER-BASED, STATE-OF THE-ART FACILITY THAT WILL SERVE CHILDREN ON THE AUTISM SPECTRUM; WBRC.COM, AUGUST 17.

