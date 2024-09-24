MAX Transit to Host Job Fair Sept. 26 and 27 in Downtown Birmingham

MAX Transit to Host Job Fair Sept. 26 and 27 in Downtown...

maxtransit.org

MAX Transit will host a job fair on September 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Intermodal Board Room, 1801 Morris Ave., Birmingham, AL 35203

The event will offer career opportunities within the transit system as the agency seeks to recruit bus operators, skilled mechanics, and maintenance staff that includes competitive pay, benefits, and a team that keeps the city moving and present applicants the start of a new career path.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers and learn more about the roles offered

Learn more about career opportunities and benefits at Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority.

