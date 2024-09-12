Bill Greason Celebrated as ‘American Legend, Ballplayer, War Hero and Minister’

By Solomon Crenshaw Jr. | Alabama News Center

William “Bill” Greason, a former Negro League Baseball pitcher and a pastor for more than half a century, was taken on a trip down memory lane to celebrate his 100th birthday last week.

Scratch that. Greason’s journey was around the basepath of Birmingham’s Rickwood Field. The centenarian was treated to a chauffeur-driven tour of his amazing life, bringing a few hundred people along for the ride. The honoree and others in attendance were taken back to Greason’s tours of duty in the Marines at first base, his time as a star pitcher with the Birmingham Black Barons at second base, his influence and contributions to Birmingham at third base and the church he has pastored for 53 years at home plate.

Gerald Watkins, chairman and executive director of the Friends of Rickwood, was behind the wheel of the golf cart on which Greason rode.

“This means a lot because we get to celebrate the life of an American legend, a ballplayer, a war hero and a minister that has served the area for many, many years,” Watkins said. “To be able to do this just adds to Rickwood’s allure in history. I know that Reverend Greason will never forget it and none of the folks who were here will ever forget it as well.”

A national organization committed to supporting veteran health and promoting veteran leadership through service hosted the event. Heart and Armor Executive Director Gerard Choucroun said its recognition of Greason was the organization’s most challenging venture because of the varied aspects of Greason’s life.

A Blessing

Choucroun acknowledged the honoree isn’t fond of being in the spotlight. He reminded Greason that Tuesday’s event was a blessing not just for him but for everyone who has been blessed to know him.

“We won’t be able to tell each chapter in depth, but we want to show just how prolific and how broad and how important his careers have been,” Choucroun said, pausing to stress that “careers” is plural. “We would all give anything to have done what he’s done, even in one of the aspects of his American journey.”

Choucroun began the journey by telling of the world in which Greason was born. He jokingly asked members of the pastor’s congregation at Bethel Baptist Church Berney Points whether Greason was poor in his youth. “No,” they replied, “he was po.’”

“For those of you who don’t know the difference,” Choucroun responded, “(Greason) was not poor. He was ‘po,’ as he would tell you.”

First Base

At first base, Maj. Gen. J. Michael Myatt (ret.) of the U.S. Marine Corps and his grandson Eamon Myatt told of Greason’s military experience as a Marine. Greason was one of the first Black men to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps, and his service included fighting in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The Myatts were tasked with taking the audience back 82 years to 1942, when Franklin Roosevelt was president and the world was in the midst of World War II. More than 70 million people lost their lives, and the United States needed men to fight.

“In the present day, the Armed Forces obviously accept men and women of all races, but in the 1940s, the military openly resisted integration,” the elder Myatt said. “It brings me no pleasure to recount some unfortunate Marine Corps history to everyone here today, but it’s important to Rev. Greason’s story. …

“Today,” Myatt said to Greason, “you’re giving us the blessing of recognizing, embracing and honoring your citizenship on (your) 100th birthday, 82 years later.”

Second Base

Veterans Samantha Erickson (U.S. Air Force), LeJon Butler (U.S. Navy) and Aundray Rogers (U.S. Army) spoke at second base about Greason’s baseball career. They were representing Mike Yastrzemski, the San Francisco Giants right fielder who sent his regrets as the team was hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Third Base

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell stood at third base to talk about the 100-year-old’s contributions to Birmingham. She recounted Greason saying that as a youth, his pastor at 16th Street Baptist Church envisioned him becoming a clergyman.

“You say that your pastor recognized something in you and how you carry yourself,” Sewell said. “Well, I think you’re right, but I would go a bit further. I believe that your pastor saw not just how you carry yourself, but your capacity was to carry others as well.”

As it turned out, three bases and home plate were not enough to completely sum up the honoree. Between first and second base, Marine Corps veteran Spencer McGuire read a letter from former President George W. Bush, Birmingham City Councilmember Carol Clarke read a council resolution between second and third base and Marine Corps veteran and state Rep. Neil Rafferty read a state resolution between third base and home plate.

Home Plate

Bethel Baptist Deacon Mike Holt “brought it home” as he spoke about the man who has been pastor to the church since 1971. Members sat in the foul ground behind home plate.

“Spiritually, there’s something about your deportment, there’s something about the way you carry yourself,” Holt said. “This congregation was destined to be your home, our home.”

Holt drew laughs from the crowd and a playful glare from Gleason as he looked “all the way back.”

“Through 100 years on this Earth, in this country and in this city, we know that your fellow Marines, your fellow ballplayers, your fellow neighbors, your fellow church members, your family members who are no longer with us,” Holt said, “they must be looking down today proud, knowing that for a remarkable 100 years you have served your community, you have served your country and you have served your God.”

Before he gave thanks for the meal, Greason gave final words in his signature way.

“It’s a blessing to be here,” he began. “All that they said, I just thank God for it. I had a praying mother, and I made up my mind I was going to follow her teaching. And because of that, I’m standing here today. God is a good God.”

The pastor was not quite satisfied with the muted response.

“I’m going to try again,” he said. “God is a good God.”

This time, “Amen” thundered across the infield.

Said Greason, “You wouldn’t be here if He wasn’t.”

