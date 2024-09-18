Birmingham Housing Authority Set To Open Doors To First Phase of New Mixed-Income Community

Birmingham Housing Authority Set To Open Doors To First Phase of New...

Special to The Times

The highly-anticipated Edgehill at Southtown will soon open its first residential property. The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Southtown Family at Edgehill at Southtown on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Construction began on the $17M facility in April 2023, and residents are scheduled to move in beginning October 1. The building consists of 60 units which include 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that are equipped with major appliances.

“This is an exciting time to embark on expanding communities and opportunities for our residents.” said Dontrelle Young Foster, President and CEO of HABD. “The opening of Southtown Family is a testament to our commitment to providing quality affordable housing for our residents. They are our why. We will continue to propel our communities by being an agent of change and a catalyst for opportunity.”

The facility boasts several amenities including a business center, community rooms, charging stations for electric vehicles, and more. BREC Development, Hollyhand Companies, Southside Development Corporation, and SPM partnered with HABD for this redevelopment. The original Southtown Court was built in the 1940s.

WHO: Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

WHAT: Southtown Family Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, September 20, 2024 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: 9th Avenue South and 23rd Street South Birmingham, AL

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) is the state’s largest provider of public housing serving over 23,000 residents including its Section 8 program. To learn more about HABD, visit www.habd.org.

