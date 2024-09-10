Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Raises $333K in 5 Days as He Seeks Third Term

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

In less than a week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin raised more than $300,000 from over 200 contributors as he seeks a third term in office.

Candidates were allowed to begin campaigning and raising money on August 26 and in the five days since then Woodfin raised $333,352.25 from 210 contributors, according to campaign finance reports filed last week in Jefferson County Probate Court.

The next election for Birmingham Mayor is Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Woodfin is nearing the end of his second term after winning elections for Birmingham mayor in 2017 and 2021. He said in an interview last year he was likely to run for a third term.

His list of backers ranged from business and corporate heavyweights like Dunn Construction ($15,000); Raymond Harbert, Harbert Management Corp. ($15,000); Hatton C.V. Smith, former CEO of Royal Cup Coffee ($10,000) and George W. Barber Jr., founder Barber Motorsports Park ($10,000) to numerous prominent doctors (Nancy Dunlap Johns, MD, PhD, Professor Emerita, UAB, $20,000), law firms (Burr & Forman LLP, $8,500) and a half dozen Political Action Committees that contributed a total of $55,000.

More than 60 of the donors listed on the reports gave $1,000 or more. But there are also dozens of individuals who gave $20.25 in acknowledgment of the year of the upcoming municipal election.

While most of the individuals who donated are from Birmingham and surrounding cities, contributors were also listed from throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, New York, Texas, Michigan, Nevada, Missouri, New Jersey, South Carolina and California.

In 2021, Woodfin won the mayor’s race with 64 percent of the vote in a field with seven challengers. Besides Woodfin, no one else so far has publicly signaled a run for Birmingham mayor in 2025.

