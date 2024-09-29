Birmingham Public Library Archives Department Opens Seed Library for Patrons Through Gardening Club, Heirloom Society

By Madison Newport | Birmingham Public Library



The Birmingham Public Library (BPL) Archives Department opened their Seed Exchange at the Central Library last month. The purpose of the Seed Exchange is to provide library patrons with a means to help grow vegetables, herbs, and flowers at home for free. It is self-serve and open for use anytime during library hours.

You can find the exchange on the third floor of the East Building in a repurposed card catalog near the Fiction Department.

Follow the steps below for an easy seed exchange:

Fill out a one-time registration form and give it to a library worker at the Fiction Desk to the left of the exchange. Put your name on a blank seed log and place it in the binder labeled “Records.” Use the Inventory List to locate the type of seed and drawer number containing those seeds. Use the binder labeled “Plant Information” to fill out any information you need on the provided seed envelope. Find the tube of seeds in the drawer, and push in on both sides of the bottle at the same time to open it. Take a few seeds and place them in a provided envelope. Log any outgoing seeds or seeds that you are returning.

Personal logs are available anytime for future use in the Records Binder.

At the end of the season, BPL asks patrons to save and return a few seeds by placing them in the drawer labeled “Returned Seeds/Donations.” If unable to save seeds, then the library encourages Seed Library patrons to bring a store-bought packet or two to donate. This keeps the exchange going!

Along with the Seed Exchange, the Archives Department has a monthly garden club — the Heirloom Society — open to all ages and skill levels that hosts speakers, classes, and discussions centered around gardening, incorporating archival materials when possible. Please consider attending an Heirloom Society meeting. Meeting information can be found on the BPL Archives Facebook and Instagram.

Did you know that the Southside Branch Library has a seed library, too? Check out their blog to learn more!

For questions or to donate to the Seed Exchange, please call 205-226-3630 and ask for Madison or email madison.newport@cobpl.org.

