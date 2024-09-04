Birmingham to Host Alabama Minority Vendor Conference, Sept. 5-6

lrymediagroup.com

The Alabama Minority Vendor Conference for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals is set to return on Thursday, September 5, and Friday, September 6, in Birmingham, AL at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.

This two-day conference will offer attendees opportunities to expand their networks, gain insights into procurement opportunities, and connect with key decision-makers across a variety of industries.

This year’s conference focuses on building a roadmap to scale and promises to be an essential gathering for corporate and business leaders looking to forge valuable connections, gain actionable business insights, and propel their businesses.

Curated for minority-owned businesses and other small business enterprises, the conference offers a supportive environment for learning, networking, and collaborating with peers and industry professionals.

“The Alabama Minority Vendor Conference is more than just an event; it’s a vital platform for fostering partnerships, enhancing business capabilities, and championing diversity in supply chains,” says Kandis Daramola, Acting Director. “We are committed to creating an inclusive environment where minority businesses can connect with successful business owners, subject matter experts, and public and private sector leaders. This conference offers not just inspiration, but practical instruction to help elevate their businesses to new heights.”

During the first day of the conference, the Minority Vendor Showcase will feature exhibits, public procurement agencies, and private companies, facilitating valuable interactions and networking opportunities.

“The Minority Vendor Program exists to support inclusivity and ensure fair access to opportunities, working to create pathways for direct engagement with procurement opportunities and business development resources,” says Tammy Knight Fleming, of the Alabama Minority Vendor Program, a leading conference sponsor. “We believe that diversity in business is not just a goal but remains a necessity for driving innovation and economic growth in Alabama.”

This year’s conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Lance Gross, Award-Winning Actor and Producer; Stormi Steele, CEO of Alabama-Based Canvas Beauty; Austin Goble, REACH Women’s Business Center; Dr. Travis Davis, CEO MalMar; Cynthia Crutchfield, Innovate Alabama; Megyn Rodriguez, SBA; Latesha Isbell, Savvy Diva Enterprises; Peter Gibbs, President, Foundation Surety & Insurance Solutions; Holly Owens, Co-Founder, Hauling Forward Logistics; and others.

For more visit www.minorityvendorconference.com



