HBCU Football This Weekend: Miles College Returns to Action

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Following a bye week, Miles College (0-2, 0-0) returns to action this week to host Lane College (1-1, 1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Prince Hall Americanism Football Classic. The kickoff will be at 4 p.m.

Miles College needs to be steady on both sides of the football. Offensively, the Golden Bears will rely on quarterback Kamren Ivory and wide receivers Jaih Andrews and Franck Pierre and tight end Travaunta Abner to move the ball through the air. Miles College running back Jonero Scott should give the team a solid ground attack. His running ability will help the Golden Bears maintain a balance offense.

On defense, Miles College has a terrific player up front with defensive end Jamichael Rogers who can get pressure on the quarterback and play the run too. The team has two standout defensive players with linebacker William Hardy and defense back Jeremiah Hudson-Davis.

This contest will open league play in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) for Miles College.

Speaking of the SIAC, Tuskegee University (0-2, 0-0) will host Savannah State (0-2, 0-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Golden Tigers like Miles College is coming off a bye week and will open conference play.

On offense, running back Johnny Morris can get to the outside with his quickness. Defensively, cornerbacks Rossie Grimes and linebackers Malik Moore and Charles Davis Jr. have been real great playmakers.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (1-2, 0-0) will have a bye week after dropping a 12-7 decision to Samford University. The Hornets will return to play with a road game against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Sept. 28.

In other games around the SWAC, Alabama A&M (2-1, 0-0) will visit Austin (0-3, 0-1) on Saturday, Sept. 21. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. AAMU is coming off a 24-16 win over Georgetown (KY). The Bulldogs’ running back Donovan Eaglin who leads the SWAC with 193 yards on 37 carries and averages 5.2 yards a carry. He should be a player to watch in this matchup.

