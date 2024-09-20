Birmingham’s Cornell Wesley Selected to International Board of Economic Developers 

birminghamal.gov

Cornell Wesley, director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for the City of Birmingham, has been selected to serve a two-year term on the board of directors for the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

Wesley is the first economic development leader from Birmingham to hold this position and only the second in the state of Alabama to achieve this honor. IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to supporting economic developers, boasting over 4,500 members and standing as the largest organization of its kind.

“Director Wesley’s leadership has greatly expanded the visibility of the City of Birmingham, which has yielded a tremendous economic impact that will be felt for generations,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “From Paris, France to Pratt City, Wesley and his team consistently work to find pathways to stimulate our economy. We are thrilled that he has been tapped to have a seat at this international table.”

Wesley has played a significant role in bringing events such as the 2021 World Games, the 2023 National Association of Black Journalists conference, the upcoming 2025 World Police and Fire Games, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, Sloss Tech, and many other important meetings and conventions. He has worked to address the city’s food deserts with innovative initiatives, including helping to facilitate the opening of a grocery store in a building that had been vacant for over 10 years. Wesley also oversaw the sale and development of the Green Meadow real estate initiative, an all African American team. With over $2 billion, this is the largest transaction led by African Americans in the city’s history.

“This achievement is not only significant for me personally but also a tremendous opportunity for Birmingham and the state of Alabama,” Wesley said of his board appointment. “It brings with it greater visibility and enhanced access to resources that will aid us in our mission of prioritizing our community.”

Wesley, a native of the Titusville neighborhood and graduate of A.H. Parker High School, previously served as the Economic Development Representative for Oklahoma and North Texas for the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. In that role, he managed more than $20 million in federal investment, yielding a $1.5 billion impact in private investment and creation of more than 4,000 jobs.

Wesley is a Morehouse College graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Wesley holds certifications in management, economic development, and entrepreneurship from several universities and economic development institutions across the country. He also has been recognized as “Top 40 Under 40” by Oklahoma Magazine and Oklahoma Journal Record and is a past fellow of the Delta Entrepreneur Network.

