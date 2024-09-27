HBCU Weekend Football: Miles College Looks To Build On Winning Ways

By Donald Hunt | Special to The Times

Coming off its first win of the season in a dominant fashion, Miles College (1-2, 1-0) will go on the road for its second game in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) against Allen University (0-1, 1-2) on Saturday, Sept. 28. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Golden Bears got their offense moving last weekend in the team’s 42-32 victory over Lane College. Quarterback Kamren Ivory put on a great performance completing 18-of-28 passes for 284 yards with three touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaih Andrews was one of his big targets catching five passes for 100 yards and two TDs.

The Golden Bears can really light up the scoreboard when the offense is moving the ball through the air and on the ground. Running back Jonero Scott has given Miles College solid rushing attack and can get to the outside with his quickness. He had 20 carries for 101 yards in the win over Lane College.

Miles College would like to get a big win away from home and maintain some momentum in conference play. This early season matchup with Allen University should be a good one.

In other action in the SIAC, Tuskegee University (0-3, 0-1) will visit Edward Waters (1-3, 1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 28. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Tuskegee dropped a 20-16 decision to Savannah State last week. The Golden Tigers are led by two defensive standouts with defensive lineman Terence Maize and linebacker Kaquan Kimber. Maize and Kimber are two great tacklers and give TU’s defense a boost. The Golden Tigers are looking to turn the corner and land their first win of the season.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (1-2, 0-0) will travel to Bethune-Cookman (0-4, 0-0) on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Hornets suffered a 12-7 loss to Samford University last week. ASU linebacker Rico Dozier, a real difference maker, should be a player to watch.

Alabama A&M (2-2, 0-0) was to face Florida A&M (2-2, 0-0) on Saturday, Sept. 28, but the game has been rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene. AAMU is coming off a lopsided 59-16 loss to Austin Peay last week. The Bulldogs will battle the Rattlers who are currently ranked as the No. 1 HBCU football team in the country according to The HBCU Football Media Poll. This should be quite a challenge for AAMU.

