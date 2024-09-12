PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**OVERTIME: THE ROAD TO GOLD TOUR IN BIRMINGHAM at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BOY NAMED BANJO at Saturn.

**EVERY THURSDAY LATE NIGHT with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE WITH JOSEPH, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**KYSHONA, 7 p.m. at Woodlawn Theatre, 5503 1st Avenue North.

** COMEDY with UGLY BABY, 7 p.m. at Faraway Theater.

**2024 Arts Block Party, 5 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center.

**AUGUSTANA- SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL TOUR at Saturn.

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE: 2010s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA & NUCLEAR NICK at The Nick.

**HOLY SMOKE SHOW, TREETOP & THE GIFTED, CAYLA AND DEHWICK at the Nick.

SATURDAY…

**MULGA LOOP ROAD, 10 a.m. 12 p.m., litter Clean-Up at Mulga Loop and surrounding roadways to remove litter Register at Minor Community Center, 3105 Church Avenue, 35224. For more info, contact Jefferson County’s Stormwater Program at 205-325-8741.

**MAN PROJECT – BORN 2 LEAD Mentoring Session: Conflict & Stress Management Workshop, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1133 Tuscaloosa Avenue, 35211.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**Early Show with MAKESHIFT TAPEDECK, PEPPERWOOD & SOUL DESERT, 6 p.m. at The Nick.

**SOLD OUT: JOE PERA AND TODD BARRY: SOUTH OF FUNNY TOUR at Saturn.

**LATE SHOW: JOE PERA AND TOD BARRY: SOUTH OF FUNNY TOUR at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

SUNDAY…

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing

**DJ SUNDROP Late Night Sundays at the Nick.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

MONDAY…

**FOOD TRUCK INFORMATIONAL SESSION, 2 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces Visitors Center, 20-32nd Street North. Register at: register@birminghamal.gov. For more information, go to www.birminghamal.gov/foodtruck.

**SAFE HAVEN INITIATIVE AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM, 3:30- 7 p.m. to provide reading initiative, chess club, homework help, creative writing and tutoring for grades K-5. It will be in Central Park, Ensley, Memorial, Hawkins, Fountain Heights, or ML King. Call 205-254-2391 for more information.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**BRIAN "VOICE" PORTER HAWKINS MEMORIAL MURAL UNVEILING, 5:30 p.m. at 602 19th Street St., with Ensley Alive honoring the legacy of Brian.

**MIAMI CONNECTION at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

WEDNESDAY…

**BELZEBONG at Saturn.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**THE JARED STOUT BAND & IAN CUTHBERTSON at The Nick Rocks.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday!!! at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**GALACTIC ENGINEERS & RUNI SALEM at The Nick Rocks.

**LILY ROSE at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.

**AMIGO THE DEVIL: YOURS UNTIL THE TOUR IS OVER at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

NEWS TO USE

**BRIAN “VOICE” PORTER HAWKINS MEMORIAL MURAL UNVEILING, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at 602 19th Street St., with Ensley Alive honoring the legacy of Brian. Celestia “Cookie” Morgan designed the mural. The project, titled “Community Voices” is set to transform the narrative around Ensley by highlighting its rich history and the resilience of its people in the face of policies such as redlining. The mural aims to counteract the negative implications of redlining by showcasing the community life of Ensley. The Ensley diaspora – individuals, who have lived, worked, and dedicated time to uplifting Ensley contributed the pictures. It is a collaborative project between The Color Project Ensley, We Are Artists (WAR), Ensley Alive, Carey Foundation, The Flourish with special thanks to Brian Rice for the use of his building and Lydia Walker for leading the installation.

**JOIN BIRMINGHAM …for an evening of thoughtful discussion, learning, listening and healing with…WOVEN TOGETHER – THE ART OF HEALING: ISMS AND PHOBIAS, September 19, 6 p.m. at the Fennec. DR. GAIL C. CHRISTOPHER, D.N., N.D., the Executive Director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity, is the featured speaker. She is the creator of the Healing Circle model and the author of RX Racial Healing: A Guide to Embracing Our Humanity. Dr. Christopher will lead participants through a Healing Circle exercise where individuals from diverse ideological, racial, religious and socioeconomic backgrounds can engage is open, honest and empathetic dialogue to foster understanding. Complementary hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available at a reception following the event. Register. Tickets are only $5 with limited seating. This is a community initiative that brings people together across lines of division in a thoughtful and healing way. Alabama humanities Alliance, the Birmingham Jewish Federation, and the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham will host the event as part of a continued learning series that seeks to bridge divides and build solutions.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA, this week: TODAY- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Good One, Soundtrack Karaoke, FRIDAY- Mary Poppins (60th Anniversary), FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Seven Samurai (70th Anniversary)

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**SEPTEMBER 22 – PIANIST CAHILL SMITH will perform at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, 4 p.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1200-10th Avenue South as part of the UAB Piano Series. The UAB Piano Series brings the world’s finest Pianists to Birmingham and is directed by Professor of Piano and Artist-in-Residence YAKOV KASMAN, DMA, a Van Cliburn medalist. Smith is an accomplished performer and Associate Professor of Piano at Utah State University’s Caine College of the Arts. Previously performing in venues in the United States and abroad, Smith gave his first recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in 2013 with a program dedicated to works of Russian Composer NIKOLAI MEDTNER. While doing many other things, Smith was named Teacher of the Year in 2023, Undergraduate Mentor of the year in 2023 and Graduate Mentor of the Year in 2021. He is a native of Alabama and is originally from Montgomery. Call 205-975-2787 for more.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**SEPTEMBER 28 – RHYTHMS OF COLOR Art Festival & Student Art Competition, 5- 9 p.m. at the Harbert Center.

**OCTOBER 5 – CERAMIC HAND-BUILDING CLASS: Create Functional Pottery with Cheryl Lewis, 10 a.m. – Noon at Space One Eleven.

**NOVEMBER 16 – FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

FOR NATURE LOVERS…

FRESHWATER LAND TRUST will have a few things for you to get involved with, but first … Let’s congratulate the leadership!

**PATHFINDERS – CONGRATULATIONS!!! Leadership Birmingham highlights the pathfinders that made the Fairfield Trail and Valley Creek Rails-To-Trails projects possible. These trails will help to develop the western segments of the Red Rock Action Plan. Individuals that were instrumental and recently on the cover of the Leadership Birmingham’s summer newsletter are KELVIN DATCHER, Senior Advisor, Special Projects, City of Birmingham: RUSHA SMITH, Freshwater Land Trust’s Executive Director, BOBBIE KNIGHT, President of Miles College and DR. DAVID HICKS, Health Office for the Jefferson County Department of Health. They are connecting communities through trails. Congratulations!!

**SEPTEMBER 20 – ANNUAL ENDANGERED SPECIES TOUR, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. will go to six unique sites throughout Jefferson County to observe the endangered fish: watercress, rush and vermilion darters. Presenters include Bernie Kuhajda of the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute, Jeffrey Drummond from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Charlie Scribner from Black Warrior plus more. The Alabama Forestry Foundation will provide lunch. Register FREE. Transportation and lunch is provided with registration.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

