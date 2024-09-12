Each year, there’s a date on the calendar which signifies the start of the fall season. And while that date is set by human intelligence, nature in no way is guided by what people come up with.

I’ll give you a quick for instance. If you’re like me, maybe you’ve noticed and appreciated the cooler temperatures which have gently danced with the summer heat on a few special unexpected days this year? Which means signs, or markers, of fall have appeared a little earlier than usual.

In other words, while we have set time frames in our minds and on our calendars, there are certain markers which announce new seasons in our lives. Therefore, it pays for us to be attentive in order to recognize these signs and capitalize on their gifts. The seasons in nature aren’t limited by a date. Neither are the seasons in our lives.

Let me give you a few examples of how it works. Let’s take your health. Are you seeing some undesirable things or noticing pains, sensations and feelings that have never surfaced before? Then it’s time to take note, talk with your doctor and prepare to make some dietary or medicinal changes.

Related to your household, are you noticing income from your current job or business are not quite adding up to cover expenses? Then it may be time to apply for a new position or find new revenue streams. Or are you noticing tensions or issues in your relationship or marriage that were not there previously? Then it’s time to call for an intervention – whether counseling or a family meeting to get to the heart of the matter.

As we get ready for the wonderful fall season, it’s a call for all of us to be more attentive to the changes, or markers, in our lives to get ahead of them and effectively respond.

I know you’ve heard this before, so I’ll share it again: The one constant in life is change, so it makes sense that we commit to recognize and embrace it.

As always, remember I am cheering for your success and I’m only an email or phone call away.

Keisa Sharpe is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

