PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**HOLY FAMILY HIGH ALUMNI WEEK with TORNADOES WHINE DOWN at D’Zire Bar & Lounge on 3rd Avenue South in Avondale.

** FOOD+FRANK: THE FRANK STITT, 5:30 p.m. at Birmingham Museum of Art.

**FOOD+HERITAGE, 6 p.m. at Pepper Place.

**EVERY THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at the True Story Brewing Company.

**TYLER HUBBARD, 7 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Company.

**LILY ROSE – RUNNIN’OUTTA TIME, 8 p.m. at the Iron City

**STANDARD TIME JAZZ TRIO, 7 p.m. at 430 41st St. S. Suite B.

**GALACTIC ENGINEERS & RUNI SALEM at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**EVERY THURSDAY LATE NIGHT with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE WITH JOSEPH, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**MIAMI TIP LOVE & HIP HOP BOOK SIGNING 6-9 p.m. at D’Zire.

**BLACK JOY FEST, 6 p.m. at Railroad Park with James Fortune, Logan the Entertainer and Jazz McKenzie.

**J.O THE LIT CLASS OF ’05 at D’Zire.

**ROARING 20’S GATSBY THEMED, 6:30 p.m. at the Arlington Historic House & Gardens.

**CANDLE MAKING & COCKTAILS, 7 p.m. at City Club.

**HERE COMES THE MUMMIES, 7 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Company.

**FOOD+MARKET MIX 7 a.m. at The Farmers Market at Pepper Place.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.

**AMIGO THE DEVIL: YOURS UNTIL THE TOUR IS OVER, with TK & THE HOLY KNOW-NOTHINGS and NATE BERGMAN at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

SATURDAY…

**SOUTHERN LIVING’S FOOD+ FIRE,12 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark.

**LEZDAY PARTY at D’Zire.

**BLACK MARKET FALL FEST, 2 p.m. at 604Bham

**CITY WALK BHAM ART MARKET, 3 p.m. at City Walk downtown.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**KELTON B’DAY BASH at D’Zire.

**LIBRA SEASON with DIRTY REDD BDAY BASH at D’Zire.

**FALL SEASON GHOST HUNT, PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION, 7 p.m. at the Arlington Historic House & Gardens.

**DAYGLOW: THE TOUR, 7 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

**CLAY CONNOR, HEATH GREEN, and ADAM GUTHRIE at Elysian Gardens.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT with Host BELLA DONNA at The Nick.

**CLAY STREET UNIT with COLE SPAIN at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**THE UPSTAIRS COMEDY SERIES, 7 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**HOPE CASSITY & MEAGAN LEA at the Nick.

**WHORES with THOUSANDAIRE, and LONG COLD STARE at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**PIECES at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

WEDNESDAY…

**EDGEHILL with MASSIE99, and BILLY! at Saturn.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**BRITTI at The Nick Rocks.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**NICK TEALE with EDMONDS BUTLER BAND at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**OPEN MIC with EUNICE ELLIOT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE USED at Iron City.

**NEAL FRANCIS with DAISYCHAIN at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**THE WEEPING WILLOWS and LACHLAN BRYAN at the Nick.

**SUBSONICS with ANGEL FACE at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

NEWS TO USE

**BOOK: SIDESHOW: LIVING WITH LOSS-MOVING FORWARD WITH FAITH was written by Birmingham’s own Rickey Smiley. Smiley hosted a book release and signing event recently to celebrate the completion of his book and to share with others. His book ‘Sideshow: Living with Loss: Moving with Faith’ is for anyone who may be dealing with loss or who may have experienced grief. Smiley wrote the book after the loss of his son Brandon. “Far from healed, he has learned how to find moments of peace. He’s practicing how to hold the good with the grief, the past gifts with the present heartache, the hope with the hurt. It is the “sideshow” he is living. It is anything but a smooth path, but he’s on it, and he is moving forward. He invites others to come with him.” Look for the book at Rickeysmiley.com.

NEWS TO KNOW…

**JOIN BIRMINGHAM TODAY …for an evening of thoughtful discussion, learning, listening and healing with…WOVEN TOGETHER – THE ART OF HEALING: ISMS AND PHOBIAS, TODAY, 6 p.m. at the Fennec. DR. GAIL C. CHRISTOPHER, D.N., N.D., the Executive Director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity, is the featured speaker. She is the creator of the Healing Circle model and the author of RX Racial Healing: A Guide to Embracing Our Humanity. Dr. Christopher will lead participants through a Healing Circle exercise where individuals from diverse ideological, racial, religious and socioeconomic backgrounds can engage in open, honest and empathetic dialogue to foster understanding. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available at a reception following the event. Register. Tickets are only $5 with limited seating. This is a community initiative that brings people together across lines of division in a thoughtful and healing way. Alabama humanities Alliance, the Birmingham Jewish Federation, and the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham will host the event as part of a continued learning series that seeks to bridge divides and build solutions.

**MAX TRANSIT JOB FAIR, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., NEXT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, at 1801 Morris Avenue, downtown. Explore career opportunities within the transit system including bus operators, skilled mechanic, detailed maintenance staff with competitive pay, benefits and more.

**REMEMBRANCE, RESILIENCE & HOPE – The Birmingham Jewish Federation is hosting a community-wide program marking the one-year anniversary of the October 7th attacks in Israel. It is scheduled for October 7, 6 p.m. at the LJCC. To learn more and to register, go to www.bjf.org. For questions, contact vkimerling@bjf.org.

FOR PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

**AT HOME: ART IN MOTION is a collaborative series with the Birmingham Museum of Art at the Alabama Ballet Center for Dance, October 18-20 and 25-27. It is curated by Alabama Ballet Artistic Director CHRISTOPHER STUART and features all-new works by HAYWARD OUBRE and JOHN RHONDEN. The event will offer an intimate setting where one can experience the synergy between visual and performing arts. Choreography is by Aidan Nettles, Kendia Bennett, Roger VanFleteren, Michael Matthews and Juan Rafael Castellanos.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**SEPTEMBER 28 – RHYTHMS OF COLOR Art Festival & Student Art Competition, 5- 9 p.m. at the Harbert Center.

**OCTOBER 5 – CERAMIC HAND-BUILDING CLASS: Create Functional Pottery with Cheryl Lewis, 10 a.m. – Noon at Space One Eleven.

**NOVEMBER 16 – FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Film Center + Cinema –

**TODAY – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, SidewalkFilm 101 Short Cuts, Monthly Movie Trivia (FREE),

**FRIDAY – Seven Samurai, Monthly Networking Nights. Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut, The Godfather, Bad Movie Night,

**SATURDAY – The Godfather, God Father Part II

**SUNDAY – Sidewalk Film 101 Short Cuts, Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut,

**THIS WEEKEND – The Substance.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

