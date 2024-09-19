Help Your Family Plan Ahead for Emergencies, Natural Disasters

September is known as National Preparedness Month. The annual campaign theme for 2024 is to remind people to “start the conversation” about planning and preparation for emergencies and disasters. This planning and preparation can help keep them, their families and their communities safe.

Starting the conversation today can help individuals and communities take more actions to prepare. There are some recommended steps you can use that are simple but will help you build your preparedness at your own pace. These recommended steps include the following:

Set aside a time when everyone is calm and relaxed.

• It may help to hold the discussions over a set time period, so decisions are not rushed into, and people feel more comfortable talking about the topic.

• Talk about steps you’ve taken to prepare and encourage others to ask questions about preparedness actions that might work for them.

Conversation Discussion Tips:

• Conversation starters are defining the types of hazards that are common where you live, work, and/or travel. Share any personal accounts of these common hazards and how the individual maintained their safety.

• Review ways to get warnings and alerts in your location. Remind everyone it is important to fully charge your cell phone when preparing for hazardous conditions.

• If emergencies strike, discuss how you stay connected with your family/friends and get information from your local officials.

• Create an evacuation plan for you, your family and/or pets in cases of emergencies. Discuss options like taking shelter at a friend or relative’s house, a community shelter or a hotel in another town.

• Consider what supplies may be needed to take care of your children, older adults, any disabled family members and/or pets. This consideration should include any medicines and any medical supplies.

• Lastly, discuss how you will keep important documents, family mementos, heirlooms and treasured possessions safe in case of a disaster or emergency. Water resistant plastic bags or containers may be used or digital copies.

These types of conversations are sometimes difficult to have but are necessary to Keep an Eye on Safety for you and your family.

