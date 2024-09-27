September 19, 2024

FACILITY PAINTER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Facility Painter, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

EVENT MANAGER CITYWALK BHAM

BJCC, is recruiting for an Event Manager CityWalk BHAM for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF FACILITY OPERATIONS

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Director of Facility Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

GUEST EXPERIENCE COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Experience Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

SET UP SUPERVISOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Set Up Supervisor for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

COST ANALYST

Cost Analyst (2 positions) – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Bach’s deg. in Acctg. Mail resumes to:

POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

INTERNAL AUDITOR

Internal Auditor – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Master’s deg. in Acctg., Finance, or Bus. Admin. Mail resumes to:

POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

___________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904573

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. GOREE,DECEASED; SALITA HOUSTON,DECEASED; DARRELL P. HOUSTON, DECEASED; DERRICK

EARL HOUSTON; RONALD D. HOUSTON, DWIGHT JAMES HOUSTON; CAROLYN HOUSTON CLEVELAND; JANIS

HOUSTON LANIER; SHONTENA L. HUDSON GLOVER; DELICIA MORRIS KING; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON

COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in

the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint

and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the

Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1004 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a

legal description of:

The Northerly 50 feet of the Southerly 130 feet of the East one half of Block 6 in the survey of lands belonging to the

Estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, said lot fronting 50 feet along the Westerly line of 13th Street North and extending back

to that uniform width to North and South Alley, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama, in Deed Book 158, Page 1321, a/k/a NLY 50 FT S OF SLY 130 FT S OFE 1/2 OF BLK 6 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE

SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION.

The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 340, 716

Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s

satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final

Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT

COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The BirminghamLand Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center, Birmingham, AL, 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three

consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all

persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on theabove-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this

case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be

used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903162.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TRACI ANTOINETTE STREETER-SHERRELL; CSC, AS CUSTODIAN FOR STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; CONTIMORTGAGE CORPORATION; FIVE STAR LUMBER, INC.; GLOBAL LENDING SERVICES LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1408 29th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-4-024-012.000

Legal Description: The North 55 feet of Lot 7, Block 30, according to the survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Addition No. 4, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022812 as follows: N 55 FT LOT 7 BLK 30 BHM RLTY COS ADD NO 4)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 15, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 9th day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Avery Landscaping and Associates, LLC has completed the contract for Russet Woods Park Refurbishment,

City of Hoover, Alabama, Jefferson County, GSA project No. 22-0479. All persons having any claim for labor,

materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify P.O. Box 746, Hamilton,

Alabama 35570.

BT09/19/2024

________________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P&M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor,

has completed the UAB McCallum Basic Health Scieces Building Room 524E and 618D Fume Hoods project, in Birmingham,

Alabama, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons

having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Bernhard TME,

LLC, 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 310, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216.

P&M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Eagle Pro LLC, Contractor,

has completed the Contract for Improvement of Mechanical Upgrades at Tarrant Intermediate, and Tarrant High

School and Reroofing for Tarrant Intermediate for the State of Alabama and the Tarrant Board of Education, Owners,

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or

otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase

Park, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244. Phone 205-988-9112.

Eagle Pro LLC

3695 2nd St

Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Specialty

Turf Supply, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation, Turf Replacement for VHHS Football Field at

Vestavia Hills High School, for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson Owner(s), and have made request for final

settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Lathan Ass.

Specialty Turf Supply

120 Metrock Circle

Helena, AL 35080

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Controlled Entrance Upgrades for Blount County Schools: Hayden Elementary, Hayden Primary, Hayden Middle, Locust Fork Elementary, Southeastern School, Susan More Elementary, Blountsville Elementary, Cleveland High and Cleveland Elementary at Blount County for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Blount, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Parking Lot for Chelsea High School at Chelsea AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, September 20, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Jefferson Tower

Elevator Modernization Bid Package 4

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235005

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the modernization of elevators 1-8 and 11 at the UAB Jefferson Tower Building. The scope of work includes elevator modernization, as well as minor mechanical and electrical work and associated demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $600,000 and $800,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 20, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about September 23, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning September 23, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 3, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 3, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on September 25, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by The 1830 Foundation in the University of North Alabama Facilities Department Training Room on the East Campus of the University of North Alabama, 1660 Tune Avenue, Florence Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., C.S.T., Tuesday, November 12, 2024, for Bank Independent Stadium – New Football Stadium for the University of North Alabama, Florence, Alabama, in accordance with Drawings and Specifications, prepared by Davis Architects and then at UNA Facilities Building, 1660 Tune Ave. Florence, AL 35630 publicly opened and read aloud.

This project will include:

The project will consist of the new football and soccer stadium with associated playing surface and seating bowl with diversified seating opportunities and new home team tunnel connection to Flowers Hall to utilize adjacency of existing facility. It will also include a new weight room to accommodate all University of North Alabama athletics. The proposed stadium will include all game day functions including fan amenities such as tailgate areas, entry plaza, concessions, restrooms to premium loge boxes, clubs, suites, and new press functions.

General Contractors are required to pre-qualify prior to requesting bid documents. Prequalification responses will be due at 5:00 pm local time on September 26, 2024. Bid documents will be issued to pre-qualified bidders on October 15, 2024.

Please direct questions and request for Prequalification Packets to:

HPM

Ivy Mitchell

Director of Program Development

Copy:

A Pre-Bid conference will be held on October 17, 2024, at 2:00 pm local time at UNA Facilities Department Training Room on the East Campus of UNA, 1660 Tune Avenue, Florence, AL 35630 to receive questions from General Contractors and Subcontractors. Attendance is mandatory for all bidding General Contractors. Any required answers or responses will be issued by Addendum.

A certified check or bid bond payable to The 1830 Foundation in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the Bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Electronic images of the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers by obtaining documents through https://www.una.edu/purchasing/bids.html

Pre-qualified General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the Drawings and Specifications from Davis Architects, CJ Brennan – jbrennan@dadot.com. Hard copy sets can be obtain at the office of Davis Architects upon deposit of $600.00 per set payable to the Architect, which will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contract Bidder submitting a qualified bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for Subcontractors and Suppliers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Contact CJ Brennan at jbrennan@dadot.com to request copies of drawings and specifications.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The 1830 Foundation is an EEO/AA employer, and any successful bidder will be required to comply with applicable federal and state laws and executive orders. The 1830 Foundation reserves the right to cancel the procurement at any time for any reason.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #66-24 “OVERHEAD DOORS MRO & INSPECTIONS-SECURITY FOR GENERAL SERVICES”

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM (CST) p.m. on September 24, 2024. The bid opening for ITB #66-24 “OVERHEAD DOORS MRO & INSPECTIONS-SECURITY FOR GENERAL SERVICES” will be held on September 25, 2024, at 9:00 AM (CST) and an optional pre-bid conference will be held on September 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST).

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission’s Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for bi-annual preventative maintenance, general repairs and emergency repair services for overhead doors at various locations for Jefferson County in Jefferson County buildings.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention: Joy McDowell.

Both the optional pre-bid conference and the bid opening will be held at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 in the Jefferson County Main Courthouse and virtually through Microsoft TEAMS.

Prequalification is not required.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, Friday,

September 27, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HOSPITAL – HIGHLANDS 3RD FLOOR TRIAGE ROOM EXPANSION

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H245012

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of renovation of 505 SF of an existing Triage area to provide additional Triage bays and room. The work will include construction of walls, ceilings, and finish replacements, as well as fire protection, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $550,000 and $600,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre- qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s

Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 27, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 4, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209 Ms. Stacy Williams

205-870-1876

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit.The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 23, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 10:00 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E

REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: August 29, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Birmingham Public Safety Center Bus Riser Modification

PROJECT LOCATION: 809 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: September 26, 2024, 2 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction of upgrades to the electrical infrastructure including the bus riser at the Jefferson County Birmingham Public Safety Center. The full design scope includes the evaluation of the existing infrastructure, development of recommendations for repair or replacement, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction administration. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of existing infrastructure if needed and repair and replacement with upgraded or new systems. The new design should improve system reliability and safety with minimal disruption to existing electrical services during replacement.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines including 2024 NFPA 72, 2021 IBC, 2018 NFPA 101, 2022 NFPA 72.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women, and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic files are not required but are preferred. Electronic submissions are to be PDF files provided on a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growthbyncrc.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growthbyncrc.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

REQUEST FOR RESUMES

CITY OF BESSEMER

Board of Directors of the Governmental Utility Services Corporation Board of the City of Bessemer

The City Council of the City of Bessemer invites qualified electors and taxpayers of the municipality and qualified electors and taxpayers in the area outside of the corporate limits of the municipality where a project may be located to submit resumes to the City Clerk to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Governmental Utility Services Corporation Board of the City of Bessemer.

Resumes will be received by Wanda Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on September 26, 2024. The City will keep late resumes, but they will not be considered for the position. The City Council will not consider any proposals submitted via facsimile, email, or other forms of electronic transmission.

Wanda D. Taylor

City Clerk

City of Bessemer

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS AT CAHABA, CULVER & LANE PARK ROADS

Project Number(s): P.03979

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of but is not limited to the installation of approximately 546’ of 20” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe including 90’ of which will be encased in a 36” steel encasement pipe extending under Cahaba Road; and 202’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Cahaba Road; Culver Road and Lane Park Road located in the City of Mountain Brook, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

NO PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD FOR THIS PROJECT.

HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Mark Dolan, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4219

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

Secondary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

CAHABA PUMP STATION INTAKE STRUCTURE REPAIR AND REHABILITATION

BWWB Project Number: P.03750

Capital Budget Number: BI-5

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the Repair and Rehabilitation of the Cahaba Pump Station Intake Structure Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Chief Engineer Hattye McCarroll. P.E., 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday October 15, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Cahaba Pump Station Intake Structure Repair and Rehabilitation Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

1. Mobilization and demobilization.

2. Repair and rehabilitate defects in the concrete on the Cahaba Pump Station motor deck, valve room, intake room, and exterior walls. This includes removal, surface preparation and installation of repair materials on deteriorated areas and cracks as indicated on the drawings and as required in the specifications.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after September 9, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday September 26, 2024, at OWNER’s Cahaba Pump Station Museum, located at 4012 Sicard Hollow Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) must be completed and included with all sealed bids for construction contracts with the BWWB. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, PE

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Yahya Majali, PE

Telephone number (205) 545-1504

BT09/19/2024

______________________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Highland Park Pro Shop – HVAC Replacement at 3300 Highland Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35205 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 3:00 p.m., Thursday October 17, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 2:10 p.m.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-1-1(e), as amended by Act #2023-497 and Section 39-2-4, it is required for any contract exceeding $100,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00). In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 PM. on October 1, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Highland Park Pro Shop – HVAC Replacement, may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 3:00 p.m., October 17, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

AND NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

FROM PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received at Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Dock #2, Birmingham, AL 35203 by 10:00 AM on Friday, September 20, 2024, by Sharon Proctor, Purchasing Manager (Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org).

BJCC Parking Deck 4 Renovations

A. GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes a renovation to the existing 94,00 SF 2-story Carraway Parking Deck 4 including general cleaning, painting, new architectural railings, security fencing, selective structural repairs, new electrical power and lighting, new concrete access drives, site paving, and other work indicated in the Contract Documents.

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTACTOR PREQUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractors bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for a pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of bidder’s current Alabama contractor’s license is to be included in the pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime General Contractors that have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder Pre-qualification Packages must be received by the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority Purchasing Manager, no later than 10:00 AM local time on Friday, September 20, 2024, after which no further requests will be considered.

Prequalification information, bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at https://www.bjcc.org/vendor-opportunities/. There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined, and an electronic copy obtained at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective Prime Contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification on Monday, September 23, 2024.

C. BIDS:

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will receive sealed Bids for this project. Bids must be received for public opening on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room E, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. All bids received via courier, after 10:00 a.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The cell phone of the Purchasing Manager will be used to determine the correct time as determined by the Purchasing Manager, or her designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Prior to contract execution the successful bidder will be required to supply a schedule of values equal to the contract bid amount. Submit two identical copies of the Bid on the Proposal Form provided, without any changes, in a sealed envelope, identifying the envelope as a sealed bid for the BJCC Parking Deck 4 Renovations, also bearing the Contractor’s name, address, and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the Contractor’s current license number will be held in the file unopened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to Contractors, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama.

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make sure bonds in Alabama, payable to Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority in the amount of 5% of the amount of the Bid, but not more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A Pre-bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 am Local Time on September 25, 2024, in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room E, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be open to public examination after 12:00 PM Local Time on Friday, September 20, 2024, on the BJCC website: https://www.bjcc.org/vendor-opportunities/; There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined, and an electronic copy obtained at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid Documents will be provided electronically to each pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidder. Bids will only be accepted from pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders who have confirmed receipt of electronic documents to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org.

Executed construction contract to be received by the owner within 14 days of closing time for receipt of bids. No bid may be withdrawn after the owner receives the construction contract for a period of 70 days. Only Bids submitted by the pre-approved bidders licensed as required by applicable state and local laws and bearing the license number of the Contractor will be considered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any, and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its own best interest.

Prequalified Bidders will be required to make a good faith effort to include MBE and DBE companies in the execution of this project.

Questions should be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED 2300 WENONAH OXMOOR ROAD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham Alabama until 2 o’clock p.m. (CDT), OCTOBER 11, 2024 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment form completed by a company principal and included inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment form.

The Principal Items of Work related to this project are below (refer to bid documents for the complete list):

Description Unit Amount

Mobilization LS 1

Geometric Controls LS 1

Remove Existing 36” CMP LF 80

Remove Existing Grate Inlet EA 1

Remove Existing Manhole/Junction Box EA 1

36” Storm Sewer Pipe, Class III, Wall B,

Reinforced Concrete (Complete In Place) LF 36

36” Storm Sewer Pipe, High Performance,

Dual Wall, Polypropylene (Complete In Place) LF 66

30” Storm Sewer Pipe, High Performance,

Dual Wall, Polypropylene (Complete In Place) LF 309

Inlet, Precast or Cast-In-Place, Yard Inlet

(Complete In Place) EA 1

Inlet, Precast or Cast-In-Place, ALDOT Type C,

Modified (Complete In Place) EA 3

Headwall, Precast for 36”, Class III, Wall B,

Reinforced Concrete Pipe (Complete In Place) EA 1

Cast-In-Place Reinforced Concrete Flume LF 20

Traffic Control LS 1

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “ARPA FUNDED 2300 WENONAH OXMOOR ROAD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA FUNDED 2300 Wenonah Oxmoor Road Drainage Improvements”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., October 16, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 City Hall, delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on FRIDAY, October 4, 2024, at 2:00 PM (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 04, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

10th Floor AHU-9 Upgrade

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H245015

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of upgrades to the existing AHU-9 on the 10th floor of the UAB North Pavilion building as well as modifications to ductwork serving the 5th floor. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $500,000 and $600,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 04, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 11, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning October 04, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 29, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on October 16, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: September 13, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the Professional Services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission General Services Commissioning Agent

PROJECT LOCATION: Various locations throughout Jefferson County

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: October 10, 2024, 2:00 P.M.

This project consists of planning, managing, performing, and reporting on commissioning of mechanical systems for Jefferson County facilities. The scope consists of Commissioning Services on an as requested basis for building systems including Air Handling Units, Chillers, Boilers, Water Heaters, Fire Alarm, Fire Protection, VAVs, Pumps, Normal Power, Emergency Power, Building Automation Systems, Building Envelope, Security, Documentation Review, Equipment Start-up and Seasonal Testing.

Each piece of equipment will be signed off as functional and complying with NEBB Commissioning Requirements. Reports for each piece of equipment will be provided. The full project scope includes engineering services on an as-needed basis. The Engineer shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to review connection details according to the applicable guidelines.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Introduction. Name, address and brief description of the firm.

2. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

3. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

4. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm. Include personnel resumes.

5. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information.

6. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information.

7. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance. Provide Professional and General Liability Insurance information including limits.

8. Litigation history. Provide information regarding your Professional Service Litigation history including a list of lawsuits in which your firm was a named party, as defendant of plaintiff, within the last 20 years.

9. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges, on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35294 until 4:00 PM CDST, Monday, October 7th, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies in PDF format may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d the Architect at tim.anson@greshamsmith.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB ED EXPANSION – PHASE 1 & 2

FOR THE UAB HOSPITAL

At The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

1802 SIXTH AVENUE SOUTH, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35233

UAB PROJECT # H225027

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The Project consists of a newly constructed 36,000 SF three story addition within the existing North Pavilion drive at the corner of 18th Street and 6th Avenue, creating a new Emergency Department entrance at 6th avenue, and renovations within the functioning Hospital building. The three story addition and work within existing Hospital space will consist of:

• Emergency Department waiting room, triage, exam, isolation, resuscitation, behavioral health, and radiology spaces.

• Expanded lab and trauma services.

• 2 Elevators, mechanical space with new HVAC and Domestic Water equipment.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff, due to connection points being made to the existing buildings. The Prime General Contractors, Mechanical Subcontractors (HVAC), Plumbing Subcontractors, and Electrical Subcontractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

The estimated construction cost is between $40,000,000 and $45,000,000.

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR, MECHANICAL SUBCONTRACTOR (HVAC), PLUMBING SUBCONTRACTOR, AND ELECTRICAL SUBCONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractors, Mechanical (HVAC) Subcontractors, Plumbing Subcontractors and Electrical Subcontractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM CDST, Monday, October 7th, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to Theresa.Ashley@greshamsmith.com, copy Tim.Anson@greshamsmith.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor and subcontractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Thursday, October 10th 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

2222 Arlington Ave South, Suite 202,

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-298-9200

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, CMD Group by ConstructConnect, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is currently scheduled for Tuesday, November 19th 2024 at 2:00 PM CDST at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama, 35249, until 12:00 Noon. After 12:00 Noon of the date of the bid opening proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 P.M. on November 19th 2024, (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held on Friday, October 18th, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P25003

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE

Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:00 AM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Friday October 4, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Tuesday October 15, 2024 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25002

On-Call Plumbing Sewer & Drain Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0762

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace,

please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

Tuesday October 2, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Monday, October 14, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday, October 24, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P25004

Residential Real Estate Brokerage Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE

Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:00 AM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Friday October 4, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Tuesday October 15, 2024 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT09/19/2024

______________________________

OBITUARY

Richard Wayne Quick, 71, of Brandon, MS passed away on September 6, 2024.

Mr. Quick was born on Oct 15, 1952, in Birmingham, AL to Gerald Quick and Ruby Quick. He attended Berry High School. He married Cherylle Oakes, and together they had three children. He worked at Golden Flake Snack Food as a Regional Manager.

Mr. Quick was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Ruby, and his wife Cherylle Quick.

He is survived by his siblings, Geraldine, Ray and William; his children, Jacob (Tonya), Jerry (Emily), and Josh; grandkids, Colby, Jersi, Taylor, Dessa; and great grandson, Hayes.

A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery on Sept. 21st at 1:00 pm Section 48.

BT09/19/2024

________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

In The Superior Court of Dawson County

State of Georgia

Civil Action

File No. 2024-AD-002-A

IN RE: Abigail Binkley,

A minor child.

Petition of Wanda Fay Fields

And Jimmy Don Fields

TO: Chris Brinkley, Father of the above-named Child

By order for service by publication dated the 22nd day of May 2024, you are

hereby notified that on the 6th day of March 2024, Dee Anne Dial, Esq., filed

a Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights as to A.B and A.B.

This matter has been set for final hearing on the 10th day of October, 2024

at 9:00 a.m. in the Superior Court of Dawson County located at Dawsonville

Courthouse, Dawsonville, Georgia.

WITNESS, the Honorable Amber Sowers, Judge of said Court, this the 12th

day of September, 2024.

Justin Power, Clerk

Dawson County Superior Court

Dawson County, Georgia

BT09/19/2024

________________________

NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF PIKE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Laroy Fifer,

vs.

Angela Fifer,

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FOR DIVORCE

It appears that Angela Fifer, a defendant, whose last known address is 6114 Steeple Chase Dr. Pinson, AL, cannot be served with process upon him at the aforementioned address. Publication having been ordered, she is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the complaint of divorce within 30 days of the last publication of this notice, by filing an original answer with the clerk’ s office; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Complaint for Divorce, docket number DR2024-43. It is further ordered that this shall be published in the newspaper, once a week for four consecutive weeks beginning the week of August 29, 2024.

Done this the 21st day of August 2024.

Jamie N. Scarborough, Clerk of the Circuit Court

BT09/19/2024

______________________________