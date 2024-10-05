2028 Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds to be Hosted in Birmingham

birminghamal.gov

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced this week that the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the City of Birmingham have been selected to host the 2028 Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds. This championship will take place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

“Birmingham is excited to welcome back ​​Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. “We’re proud to show off our city and facilities to visiting student-athletes, teams and fans in the upcoming years. The SEC and Knight Eady have been instrumental in bringing NCAA Championships back to Birmingham. Consistency in hosting these championships means a lot to our city and the community of college basketball fans in Birmingham. We’re excited to continue the momentum and host the 2025 NCAA Women’s March Madness Regional, as we build towards welcoming the Men’s First and Second Rounds back in 2028.”

Together with Knight Eady, the SEC submitted a competitive bid that showcased the experience the SEC and Knight Eady have hosting championships alongside partners at the BJCC and the City of Birmingham.

“The Southeastern Conference will be proud to host the 2028 Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds and bring the best in men’s basketball to the City of Birmingham,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to collaborating with the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex and Knight Eady to provide student-athletes and fans with a memorable championship experience.”

“It’s an honor to be awarded these bids alongside the SEC,” said Michael Eady, President of Knight Eady. “We saw sellout crowds when we hosted the 2023 NCAA Men’s March Madness First and Second Rounds and expect to see that in 2025 when we host the NCAA Women’s March Madness Regional. From now until 2028, we’re all working to continue the momentum from the 2023 and 2025 NCAA championships in Birmingham.”

The SEC and Knight Eady previously hosted the 2023 NCAA Men’s March Madness First and Second Rounds and will host the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional in Legacy Arena March 28-March 31, 2025.

About Knight Eady: Founded in 2013, Knight Eady is a full-service event management and creative agency driven by a belief in sport.

About the Southeastern Conference: A pioneer in the integration of higher education and athletic competition, the Southeastern Conference is a leader for intercollegiate athletics in the 21st century.