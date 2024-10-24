Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond Announces Retirement

By Sym Posey

The Birmingham Times

After 26 years of service, Birmingham Police Chief, Scott Thurmond has announced his retirement. His official last day will be Friday, November 29.

Thurmond, who turned 50 this year said, “I’ve had a lot of thought about this and this is just something that I have decided to do. The time is right. There are many positive things that are going for the city of Birmingham right now. I feel that the police department will be in very good hands.”

The chief said he began considering retirement about four to five months ago. “My family has always been an integral part of my career, and I must continue to put them first in my life,” he said. “As my family and I continue this journey through life together, it is time for this chapter to close another to begin.”

Mayor Randall Woodfin thanked Thurmond for the chief’s “many years of service as well as his commitment … to the men and women that he has led. Under Chief Thurmond’s leadership, we have seen a reduction in overall violent crime in our city. Now it’s fair to say while we remain laser focused on reducing gun violence, particularly homicides, I want to commend [him] for his leadership.”

Woodfin said current Deputy Chief of Special Operations Michael Pickett will serve as Interim Police Chief. [He] is a two -decade law enforcement veteran… He is a committed public servant. I am grateful for his willingness to step up and lead at this time. He is known for is innovated public safety strategies,” Woodfin said.

Pickett, a Birmingham native who attended Ramsay High School and Miles College was the key leader in Operation Night Rider, which saw a “dramatic reduction in the dangerous and lawlessness of exhibition driving,” said Woodfin.

Pickett was also responsible for the safety and security of the World Games in 2022.

“Birmingham is my home. I was born and raised here,” Pickett said. “I love this city… I started my career at the BPD roughly 20 years ago. I know this city, and I’ve dedicated my career to serving it. I look forward to working with Chief Thurmond during this transition period along with the command staff.”

Pickett said the BPD is focused on,” essentially effective and efficient policing… We’ll also work to attract more officers to the department. Simply put, my number one goal is to make the citizens of Birmingham feel safer and to make the criminals uncomfortable and fearful in our city.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

